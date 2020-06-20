Council mulls end to rules for foreign university students

Staff writer, with CNA





The two-year work experience threshold for new foreign university graduates who want to work in Taiwan might be removed, the National Development Council (NDC) said on Tuesday.

NDC Deputy Minister Kao Shien-quey (高仙桂) said that the council, the nation’s top economic planning body, is mulling an amendment to regulations governing the recruitment and employment of foreign professionals to remove the work experience requirement in a bid to encourage more foreign talent to seek work here.

The threshold has been criticized because it is not common for new university graduates to have work experience, so foreign nationals who have recently graduated are effectively ineligible to apply for jobs in Taiwan.

If the amendments are enacted, young foreign graduates of overseas universities, such as Ivy League schools in the US, would have an easier path to finding work in Taiwan, Kao said.

“Attracting foreign talent to Taiwan has been one of the top priorities for the council, so it is moving in the direction of revising the law to achieve that goal by removing the work experience requirement,” she said.

The council is also considering making it easier for foreign workers to obtain permanent residency, which would also boost Taiwan’s allure, she said.

Under current law, foreign professionals have to reside in Taiwan for more than 183 days a year for five consecutive years to be considered for permanent resident status.

Taiwan should learn from other countries that are more flexible about granting permanent residency, citing Japan, which evaluates a combination of factors, including education, age and work experience, to reduce the waiting period, Kao said.

The council is also mulling allowing foreign talent who are studying for a master’s or doctoral degree to have that time count toward the requirements for permanent residency, she said.

It is planning to allow qualified foreigners to teach subjects other than languages at elementary, junior-high and senior-high schools, which would help Taiwan achieve its goal of becoming a bilingual nation, she said.

Changes would only be introduced after detailed discussions with labor groups and academics, she added.