DIPLOMACY
MOFA promotions listed
The Presidential Office last night announced that National Security Council member Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), a former lawmaker, would succeed Representative to the US Stanley Kao (高碩泰). The statement came a few hours after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed media reports that Department of Protocol Director-General Robin Cheng (鄭榮俊) would become the new deputy representative to the US, replacing Louis Huang (黃敏境), who is to replace Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles Director-General Abraham Chu (朱文祥), who is retiring. The ministry had previously said that Department of North American Affairs Director-General Vincent Yao (姚金祥) would become representative to Sweden.
SOCIETY
Winners to be announced
The winners of the fourth Tang Prize are to be revealed in stages, starting tomorrow, the Tang Prize Foundation said on Monday. It would announce the winners in its four categories — sustainable development, biopharmaceutical science, sinology and rule of law — at 10am each day from tomorrow to Sunday, it said. A livestream conference, carried on its Web site (tang-prize.org), would be held each day to announce the winner of a specific category, it said. They would include acclaimed international figures and passionate fighters for beauty, ethics and pureness in the world, echoing the theme of this year’s prize, the foundation said. A week of activities centered around the Tang Prize award ceremony is scheduled to begin on Sept. 20, it added.
SOCIETY
Body found on seabed
A body found in the waters near Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球) could be that of a missing South Korean tourist, the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said yesterday. A body was spotted face down on the seabed on Monday afternoon by a person diving near Shanfu Fishing Harbor (杉福漁港), and it was identified as a Korean man, based on external features, the agency said. Two rented motorbikes were found near the harbor, which led authorities to a car-rental firm on the island, the CGA said. The firm’s surveillance footage showed two men, a Taiwanese surnamed Wu (巫) and a South Korean, renting the scooters on Sunday afternoon, and efforts are underway to determine if the South Korean in the video is the person whose body was found, it said. The whereabouts of the Taiwanese man is also unknown, and the CGA said it was cooperating with search and rescue units to try to find him.
TRANSPORTATION
Kaohsiung trials new bikes
Kaohsiung yesterday began a trial run of the YouBike 2.0 service, which is to replace the city’s C-bike rental system. The new service is scheduled to officially begin on July 1, the Kaohsiung Transportation Bureau said. During the trial period, the first 30 minutes of use are free, and the promotion would continue until the end of September, the bureau said. After that, users pay NT$5 for the first 30 minutes. If people rent a YouBike bicycle within 60 minutes of taking the Mass Rapid Transit system, a bus, light rail, ferry or train, they would receive a NT$5 discount, it added. The YouBike 2.0 system features lightweight docking stations that can be flexibly deployed and require no electricity, making it a more convenient public rental service, the bureau said. By next year, more than 1,000 rental stations are to be installed, with about 9,000 bicycles available, it added.
TRAVEL RETURNS: The CECC said that flights between Vietnam and Taiwan would soon resume, with carriers planning to start or increase daily flights to the country As Taiwan and other nations begin to ease COVID-19 prevention measures for international travel, some airlines have said they plan to gradually resume services from Taiwan. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Wednesday said that flights between Taiwan and Vietnam would soon resume, as the Southeast Asian nation plans to allow entry to Taiwanese, as well as travelers from Japan, South Korea and Cambodia. The CECC on Wednesday next week would announce regulations governing the arrival of business travelers, he said, adding that the center would still ask people to observe
People should not attempt to snap chopsticks in two with their buttocks as injuries to the buttocks or the anus could cause cellulitis, a gastroenterologist said yesterday. Taipei City Councilor Chiu Wei-chieh (邱威傑) had pledged that he would snap one chopstick in two with his buttocks for every 10,000 votes exceeding 400,000 in the recall vote against then-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜). Civic groups had campaigned for Han’s removal after he ran as the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate in the Jan. 11 presidential election, entering the race a few months after he was elected mayor, in what some voters said was
‘FULL-ON CLASH’: ‘KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang asked us not to initiate revenge recalls, but that is exactly what we are going to do,’ retired teacher Chou Ming-tai said About 500 protesters demonstrated on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei yesterday, vowing to recall President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and lawmakers in the pan-green camp. The protesters rallied around several themes, accusing Tsai of rigging the Jan. 11 presidential election, that she “bought” her doctorate at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and that Tsai and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers who pander to her should be recalled. Democracy Watch Alliance convener Huang Cheng-chung (黃正忠) said that if the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) does not take action on the death of KMT Kaohsiung City Council Speaker Hsu Kun-yuan (許崑源), he
AN OPPORTUNITY: A professor attending the rally with his family said that it was a chance for Taiwanese to reflect on their own prejudices African Americans in Taiwan yesterday held a rally in Taipei to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, and were joined by Aboriginal rights advocates who spoke out about all racist violence. The movement has gained renewed momentum after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on May 25 when white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking worldwide protests against police brutality and racism. The rally, which started at 2pm in front of the National Taiwan Museum, attracted nearly 300 people, according to police estimates. Stefanie Davis, of the Black Lives