Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





DIPLOMACY

MOFA promotions listed

The Presidential Office last night announced that National Security Council member Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), a former lawmaker, would succeed Representative to the US Stanley Kao (高碩泰). The statement came a few hours after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed media reports that Department of Protocol Director-General Robin Cheng (鄭榮俊) would become the new deputy representative to the US, replacing Louis Huang (黃敏境), who is to replace Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles Director-General Abraham Chu (朱文祥), who is retiring. The ministry had previously said that Department of North American Affairs Director-General Vincent Yao (姚金祥) would become representative to Sweden.

SOCIETY

Winners to be announced

The winners of the fourth Tang Prize are to be revealed in stages, starting tomorrow, the Tang Prize Foundation said on Monday. It would announce the winners in its four categories — sustainable development, biopharmaceutical science, sinology and rule of law — at 10am each day from tomorrow to Sunday, it said. A livestream conference, carried on its Web site (tang-prize.org), would be held each day to announce the winner of a specific category, it said. They would include acclaimed international figures and passionate fighters for beauty, ethics and pureness in the world, echoing the theme of this year’s prize, the foundation said. A week of activities centered around the Tang Prize award ceremony is scheduled to begin on Sept. 20, it added.

SOCIETY

Body found on seabed

A body found in the waters near Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球) could be that of a missing South Korean tourist, the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said yesterday. A body was spotted face down on the seabed on Monday afternoon by a person diving near Shanfu Fishing Harbor (杉福漁港), and it was identified as a Korean man, based on external features, the agency said. Two rented motorbikes were found near the harbor, which led authorities to a car-rental firm on the island, the CGA said. The firm’s surveillance footage showed two men, a Taiwanese surnamed Wu (巫) and a South Korean, renting the scooters on Sunday afternoon, and efforts are underway to determine if the South Korean in the video is the person whose body was found, it said. The whereabouts of the Taiwanese man is also unknown, and the CGA said it was cooperating with search and rescue units to try to find him.

TRANSPORTATION

Kaohsiung trials new bikes

Kaohsiung yesterday began a trial run of the YouBike 2.0 service, which is to replace the city’s C-bike rental system. The new service is scheduled to officially begin on July 1, the Kaohsiung Transportation Bureau said. During the trial period, the first 30 minutes of use are free, and the promotion would continue until the end of September, the bureau said. After that, users pay NT$5 for the first 30 minutes. If people rent a YouBike bicycle within 60 minutes of taking the Mass Rapid Transit system, a bus, light rail, ferry or train, they would receive a NT$5 discount, it added. The YouBike 2.0 system features lightweight docking stations that can be flexibly deployed and require no electricity, making it a more convenient public rental service, the bureau said. By next year, more than 1,000 rental stations are to be installed, with about 9,000 bicycles available, it added.