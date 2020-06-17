Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers yesterday accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of contradicting its pledge to phase out the Examination Yuan and the Control Yuan and engaging in pork-barrel politics.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) reportedly plans to nominate new members to fill vacancies in the two branches of government.
The KMT caucus has received word that the Presidential Office would send a report to the Legislative Yuan on Friday explaining its reasons for the nominations, which lawmakers are to vote on during the extraordinary session scheduled to begin on June 29, KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) told a news conference in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
The DPP has long advocated eliminating the two branches, and DPP legislators Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) and Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) have sponsored motions to axe them, Lin said.
Their motions said that the Examination Yuan’s authority to set tests for civil servants can be handled directly by the Executive Yuan, while the Control Yuan’s authority to investigate government agencies and officials can be handled by the Legislative Yuan, he said.
The KMT was against annulling the two branches when former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) was in office, but when DPP lawmakers boycotted Ma’s nominations for Control Yuan members, he did not submit further nominations, leaving some seats vacant, Lin said.
Now that the KMT has said that it is open to the idea of axing them, is Tsai going to insist on one last “pork-barrel move?” he said.
The KMT caucus would veto Tsai’s nominations, he said.
KMT caucus secretary-general Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) said that DPP lawmakers should veto the nominations to save taxpayers’ money, as they have said that this year’s budget for the Control Yuan would top NT$780 million (US$26.26 million).
KMT Legislator Chen Yu-jen (陳玉珍) said that Tsai has called the two branches “constitutional abominations,” and in 2015 and 2016 when she was DPP chairperson, she promised to abrogate them as the first steps toward constitutional reform, so now that she is president, she can honor her word and make history, or continue to contradict herself.
KMT Legislator Sandy Yeh (葉毓蘭) asked if Tsai wanted to nominate more “hitmen” such as Control Yuan member Chen Shih-meng (陳師孟), who in 2018 said that he would target judges who act against pan-green camp members and do nothing against pan-blue camp members.
