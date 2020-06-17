The Baishatun Matsu Pilgrimage, one of the largest annual religious processions in Taiwan, is to be held from July 5 to 13, nearly four months later than originally scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers announced yesterday.
Divination blocks — a Taoist method for seeking guidance from deities — were used to consult the sea goddess Matsu about the date, said Hung Wen-hua (洪文華), chairman of the Temple Administrative Committee at Gong Tian Temple (拱天宮) in Miaoli County’s Baishatun (白沙屯).
Matsu chose July 9 as the date to hold the “divine spirit renewal” ceremony at Chaotian Temple (朝天宮) in Yunlin County, meaning that the procession, which starts at the Miaoli temple to the north, needs to depart on July 5, Hung said.
The annual pilgrimage, held for more than 200 years, is one of the two most important Matsu pilgrimages in Taiwan, the other being the Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage.
Every year, the statue of the widely worshiped Taoist deity and protector of seafarers is placed on a palanquin and carried on the shoulders of worshipers from Miaoli to Chiayi and back, more than 400km over nine days.
The pilgrimage, originally scheduled to start on March 24, was postponed when the government introduced measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.
About 50,000 worshipers last year joined the religious event, but due to the pandemic, only about 38,000 people have registered this year, the Gong Tian Temple said.
As this year’s pilgrimage takes place in the middle of July, the temple has advised participants to drink plenty of water and take regular breaks to deal with the summer heat, Hung said, adding that worshipers are also encouraged to watch the event online.
The temple is taking COVID-19 precautions, including registering all of the participants, having temple workers and worshipers wear masks, taking people’s temperature every day and regularly sanitizing participants’ hands, Hung added.
This year, some rituals typically practiced on the pilgrimage, such as pilgrims crawling under Matsu’s palanquin, would be discouraged, and participants would be instructed not to crowd the palanquin, Hung said, adding that the temple plans to streamline other rituals to ensure that large numbers of people are not crowded together for long periods of time.
