Stop mosquito breeding: CDC

NO STANDING WATER: The incubation period of dengue and COVID-19 are similar, but dengue does not come with respiratory symptoms, the CDC said

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday urged people to remove standing water near their homes, as rains might have created mosquito breeding grounds, increasing the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

Last week, ovitraps — dark containers containing water and a substrate where mosquitoes can lay eggs — in Tainan’s Annan District (安南) and Pingtung County’s Wandan Township (萬丹) showed rates that exceeded the warning threshold of 60 percent, Epidemic Intelligence Center Deputy Director Guo Hung-wei (郭宏偉) said.

Ovitraps in Tainan’s Rende District (仁德), Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) and Pingtung City showed rates exceeding 50 percent, he said, adding that these areas especially should eliminate standing water to prevent dengue fever, chikungunya fever and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Fifty-five imported cases of dengue fever have been reported so far this year, with most of the people having become infected in Southeast Asian countries, he said, adding that the number of cases reported in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand have been increasing.

The symptoms of dengue fever and chikungunya fever include fever, pain behind the eyes, headache, rashes and severe pain in the muscles, bones and joints, CDC physician Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) said, adding that their incubation period is similar to that of COVID-19, but that people infected with dengue fever or chikungunya fever do not develop respiratory symptoms.