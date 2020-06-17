The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday urged people to remove standing water near their homes, as rains might have created mosquito breeding grounds, increasing the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.
Last week, ovitraps — dark containers containing water and a substrate where mosquitoes can lay eggs — in Tainan’s Annan District (安南) and Pingtung County’s Wandan Township (萬丹) showed rates that exceeded the warning threshold of 60 percent, Epidemic Intelligence Center Deputy Director Guo Hung-wei (郭宏偉) said.
Ovitraps in Tainan’s Rende District (仁德), Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) and Pingtung City showed rates exceeding 50 percent, he said, adding that these areas especially should eliminate standing water to prevent dengue fever, chikungunya fever and other mosquito-borne diseases.
Fifty-five imported cases of dengue fever have been reported so far this year, with most of the people having become infected in Southeast Asian countries, he said, adding that the number of cases reported in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand have been increasing.
The symptoms of dengue fever and chikungunya fever include fever, pain behind the eyes, headache, rashes and severe pain in the muscles, bones and joints, CDC physician Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) said, adding that their incubation period is similar to that of COVID-19, but that people infected with dengue fever or chikungunya fever do not develop respiratory symptoms.
TRAVEL RETURNS: The CECC said that flights between Vietnam and Taiwan would soon resume, with carriers planning to start or increase daily flights to the country As Taiwan and other nations begin to ease COVID-19 prevention measures for international travel, some airlines have said they plan to gradually resume services from Taiwan. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Wednesday said that flights between Taiwan and Vietnam would soon resume, as the Southeast Asian nation plans to allow entry to Taiwanese, as well as travelers from Japan, South Korea and Cambodia. The CECC on Wednesday next week would announce regulations governing the arrival of business travelers, he said, adding that the center would still ask people to observe
People should not attempt to snap chopsticks in two with their buttocks as injuries to the buttocks or the anus could cause cellulitis, a gastroenterologist said yesterday. Taipei City Councilor Chiu Wei-chieh (邱威傑) had pledged that he would snap one chopstick in two with his buttocks for every 10,000 votes exceeding 400,000 in the recall vote against then-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜). Civic groups had campaigned for Han’s removal after he ran as the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate in the Jan. 11 presidential election, entering the race a few months after he was elected mayor, in what some voters said was
‘FULL-ON CLASH’: ‘KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang asked us not to initiate revenge recalls, but that is exactly what we are going to do,’ retired teacher Chou Ming-tai said About 500 protesters demonstrated on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei yesterday, vowing to recall President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and lawmakers in the pan-green camp. The protesters rallied around several themes, accusing Tsai of rigging the Jan. 11 presidential election, that she “bought” her doctorate at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and that Tsai and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers who pander to her should be recalled. Democracy Watch Alliance convener Huang Cheng-chung (黃正忠) said that if the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) does not take action on the death of KMT Kaohsiung City Council Speaker Hsu Kun-yuan (許崑源), he
AN OPPORTUNITY: A professor attending the rally with his family said that it was a chance for Taiwanese to reflect on their own prejudices African Americans in Taiwan yesterday held a rally in Taipei to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, and were joined by Aboriginal rights advocates who spoke out about all racist violence. The movement has gained renewed momentum after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on May 25 when white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking worldwide protests against police brutality and racism. The rally, which started at 2pm in front of the National Taiwan Museum, attracted nearly 300 people, according to police estimates. Stefanie Davis, of the Black Lives