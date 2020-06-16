Kaohsiung hantavirus cases highest in four years

Staff writer, with CNA





Kaohsiung has reported five confirmed cases of hantavirus hemorrhagic fever so far this year, the highest number for the period in four years, the Kaohsiung Department of Health said on Sunday.

Three confirmed cases were reported during the period in 2016, Disease Prevention Division section chief Ho Hui-pin (何惠彬) said.

In response to this year’s high number of cases, the city government has stepped up its rodent eradication efforts and urged residents to help catch mice and rats, Ho said.

Kaohsiung reported its fifth hantavirus case on Friday, a woman in her in her 50s who works at a noodle stand in Fengshan District (鳳山).

She sought medical attention after being bitten by a rat at her workplace on April 19 and again visited a doctor on May 24 after exhibiting symptoms of the disease, including a fever and headache, the department said.

She was admitted to hospital on May 26 as her symptoms did not improve, it said.

She is the nation’s seventh hantavirus hemorrhagic fever patient this year, it said.

The other two cases were reported in New Taipei City and Keelung, government data showed.

Kaohsiung has reported more hantavirus cases than any other city or county because it has a higher rodent population density, Ho said.

Unlike the three cases in 2016, which were all associated with the same night market, this year’s cases all work in the catering and food industry, Ho said.

The department, in collaboration with the Kaohsiung Environmental Protection Bureau, is bolstering rodent eradication and disease prevention efforts in areas such as traditional markets and night markets.

The hantavirus infections are likely to increase, the city said, adding that it would continue to monitor the situation.

Hantaviruses are rodent-borne pathogens that cause the human disease known as hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome in Asia and Europe.