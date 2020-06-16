The New Taipei City Government last year received 1,557 reports of abuse of elderly people, among which three-quarters involved incidents against women, city government statistics showed.
Of the 1,557 reports the city received last year, 1,039 involved women, compared with 518 involving men, the data showed.
The New Taipei City Social Welfare Department has been running an awareness campaign with slogans including: “Bearing it patiently will not stop abuse” and “Showing concern for abused elders is showing concern for your own future.”
Photo: New Taipei City Department of Social Welfare
The slogans, which accompany graphics in advertisements that the department has been running on social media platforms, urge elderly people and people who observe abuse to take action, the department said yesterday, which was the UN’s World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
Abuse can be corporal punishment, emotional abuse, neglect or financial control, the department said.
On a national scale, cases of elderly abuse increased nearly fourfold over a 10-year period, from 2,271 cases in 2008 to 7,745 cases in 2018, New Taipei City Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention Center director Hsu Chih-chi (許芝綺) said, citing statistics from the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
Elderly people are often reluctant to report abuse out of a desire not to “air the family’s dirty laundry,” or fear that their children will not care for them, Hsu said.
Some people who do make reports or whose cases are reported by others refuse the help of social workers out of fear that they will be forced to leave the family residence, she said.
Hsu cited a case in which an elderly woman using the alias A-Mei (阿梅) was abused by her daughter, who had lost her job and turned to drugs and alcohol, which exacerbated the situation.
A-Mei escaped the situation only after a friend reported her situation to social workers, Hsu said.
Another case involved a man referred to by the alias A-Yung (阿勇), whose son began abusing him after the son lost his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A-Yung’s son was spending more time at home and would yell at or hit A-Yung after drinking, Hsu said, adding that the abuse was reported by the family’s caregiver.
People who witness abuse should contact authorities by dialing the ministry’s 113, or 110 in an emergency, she said.
