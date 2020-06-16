No cable car plans for Jioufen: New Taipei City mayor

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) yesterday said that the city has no plans to build a cable car system between tourist sites Jioufen (九份) and Jinguashih (金瓜石).

A cable car system connecting the mountain areas was proposed in 2008 by what was then Taipei County’s tourism and travel department to ease weekend and holiday traffic congestion.

The department shelved the proposal because of opposition from environmental protection groups, but it resurfaced after the city promulgated regulations for the management of cable car systems.

New Taipei City Department of Transportation Director Chung Min-shi (鍾鳴時) on Sunday said that the city would likely build such a system in Jioufen first.

However, Hou said that environmental issues remain.

“Environmental protection groups have already pointed out the problem of heavy metal pollution at the proposed site in Jioufen where the cable car would be built, which the city government must handle with caution,” Hou said.

A cable car system would only be sustainable if it is used by a substantial number of people and the city would have to evaluate the economic benefits and its long-term environmental impact, he said.

A cable car in Jioufen would be financially feasible, as it is a major tourist attraction, but the city would face many challenges in attempting to resolve environmental issues with its construction, he said.

“The city government does not have a comprehensive plan to build a cable car system at the moment. If there is demand for such a system, we would carefully consider its feasibility,” he said.

Building a cable car system requires significant funding, and the new regulations would reassure private contractors that their rights would be protected, which would motivate them to participate in the project, the city said.

Lin Wen-ching (林文清), a Rueifang District (瑞芳) borough warden, said that local residents would prefer a funicular to bring tourists from the foot of the mountain to the town.

In addition to increasing visitors to Jioufen, it would help create business opportunities and prevent local residents from moving away as well, he said.

Hsu Li-yu (許立育), who represents a local business association, said that a funicular would greatly ease traffic congestion, which he says is the main problem facing the local tourism industry.

A cable car would have to bypass residential areas to avoid invasions of privacy, Hsu said.