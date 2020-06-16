Premature birth rate in Taiwan rising: ministry

RISKS OF DELAY: A doctor said stress at work can lead to premature birth, so work environments should be made more friendly toward women who are pregnant

By Chien Hui-ju and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The rate of premature births in Taiwan has risen year-by-year, reaching a high of 10 percent in 2018, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said yesterday.

Premature birth is the most common direct cause of deaths in infants, while premature birth and low birth weight also contribute to indirect neonatal deaths, the ministry said.

The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) defines premature babies as those born before 37 weeks of pregnancy.

Premature infants are a high-risk group of delayed development, the ministry said.

As their organs are not fully developed at birth, premature babies are more susceptible to health problems, such as respiratory distress, patent ductus arteriosus — when a blood vessel that bypasses a fetus’ lungs fails to close after birth — intraventricular hemorrhage and periventricular leukomalacia — which affects the brain, it said.

Complications related to premature births also occur as the infant grows, including chronic lung disease, retinopathy — which can affect the vision — developmental delays and hearing impairment, it said, adding that the fewer weeks of pregnancy, the higher the risks, especially for newborns weighing less than 1,500g.

The ratio of premature babies in Taiwan has risen from 9.3 percent in 2010 to 10 percent in 2018, the ministry said, citing HPA data.

The rate of premature birth and underweight newborns in Taiwan is higher than many Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, it said, citing a 2017 OECD report.

In 2010, Finland had the lowest rate of premature birth at 5.5 percent, while the rate in Taiwan was 9.3 percent, the fourth-highest among the 32 OECD nations at the time, the OECD report said.

Taiwan Pediatric Association deputy secretary-general Peng Chun-chih (彭純芝) yesterday said that as long as a preterm infant weighs more than 1,500g, they are considered to be in a safe condition.

Babies weighing less than 1,500g at birth face higher risks of health issues, but as long as the parents follow medical advice, there should be no reason to worry, Peng said.

Regarding the nation’s preterm birthrate, Peng said that there has not been official research into the reason for Taiwan’s relatively poor results, but it could be linked to delayed childbirth.

Unhealthy lifestyles and stressful working environments can also cause premature births, so it is important for the nation to build workplaces that are more friendly to pregnant women, she added.