South Taipei Fun Carnival to open next week following pandemic delay

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The third edition of the South Taipei Fun Carnival (城南有意思) is to begin on Thursday next week to attract crowds to the southern part of the capital’s Zhongzheng District (中正), the General Association of Chinese Culture said yesterday.

Featuring themed markets and walking tours, among other events, the four-day festival, which is usually held at about the time of Children’s Day in April, was rescheduled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic to coincide with the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

From Thursday to Sunday next week, organizers are to offer a series of walking tours, including ones aimed at children of various ages.

A woman views a retro-themed exhibition organized by the General Association of Chinese Culture at a preview in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: CNA

There are to be guided tours of the Taipei Botanical Garden, which the association said is the nation’s first botanical garden and holds a collection of more than 2,000 plant species.

Tours of the garden are to take place from 9:30am to 11am every day during the festival, with two routes being offered.

Each tour is to be limited to 30 participants, who would need to register half an hour prior to the start of the tour and wear masks, organizers said.

From 10am to 6pm on Thursday and Friday next week, there is to be a book-themed market on Guling Street (牯嶺街), as well as related talks, according to the festival program.

A market on Saturday and Sunday next week — also open from 10am to 6pm — is to feature agricultural products from across the nation.

The market, organized in collaboration with the Council of Agriculture and AgriHarvest, would be at the plaza in front of Nanhai Academy and the National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute’s Taipei branch.

As part of the festival, the association is also hosting an interactive exhibition of vintage games on its first floor through Aug. 2.

The area referred to as “south Taipei” (城南) has one of the richest cultures in the city, but due to changes in the economy and the environment, it has lost some of its vigor in the past few years, association vice chairman Chiang Chun-nan (江春男) said.

The festival is an effort to “rejuvenate, enliven [and] modernize” the area, he added.

Details about additional festival events, including theatrical performances for children, can be found at www.gacc.org.tw/events/2020SouthTaipei-FunCarnival.