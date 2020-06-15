Kaohsiung students had common cold, CDC says

Staff writer, with CNA





More than half a dozen junior-high school students in Kaohsiung who showed COVID-19-like symptoms, including respiratory discomfort, had the common cold, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said yesterday after receiving their test results.

CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that tests conducted by the CDC’s Kunyang Lab in Taipei found rhinoviruses, the most common cause of the common cold, as the main cause of the students’ infection.

The Kaohsiung City Government and the CDC conducted the tests after 15 of the 30 students in a class developed symptoms similar to COVID-19 infection, such as coughing and fever, from Tuesday to Friday last week.

The CDC on Saturday collected samples from four of the students who had fallen ill and tested them for COVID-19 and the flu. The test results for all four came back negative for both diseases late on Saturday and early yesterday.

The cause of their infections was determined only after the samples were tested by the Kunyang Lab, the CDC said.

The Kaohsiung City Government yesterday said that all of the infected students have recovered.