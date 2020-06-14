More than a dozen students of a senior-high school class in Kaohsiung have reported symptoms of an upper respiratory tract infection, but the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said they could be a result of any number of diseases and not COVID-19.
The Kaohsiung Department of Health said it received a report on Friday afternoon that 15 high-school students had symptoms of an upper respiratory tract infection, suggesting it was possibly a cluster of infections.
Department senior specialist Pan Chao-ying (潘炤穎) said the department immediately investigated the matter, and found that the first documented person with symptoms was coughing and had a runny nose on Tuesday.
The school said the “index case” did not wear a mask on the day they showed symptoms and might have infected others, Pan said.
By Thursday, five students had symptoms and by Friday there were nine, he said.
About half the class of 30 students yesterday had symptoms of an infection, and eight had sought treatment and were diagnosed with upper respiratory tract infection and sore throat, and two had a fever, Pan said.
The department collected samples from the students and conducted contact tracing, he said, adding that none have traveled abroad in the past few weeks or had close contact with someone who has been in home isolation or quarantine.
The department reported the matter to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and forwarded the samples to the CDC’s Kunyang laboratory and the Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital for COVID-19 testing, Pan said.
The department asked the school to temporarily suspend the class and anyone that showed symptoms, and told them to practice self-health management at home, he said.
CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said that upper respiratory tract infections could be caused by many types of diseases, such as the common cold, flu or adenovirus infections, so people should not be too worried.
The specimens would be tested for flu and COVID-19, and the test results are expected in one to two days, Chuang said.
