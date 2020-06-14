Indian community holds motorcade to thank nation

Staff Writer, with CNA





More than 150 members of the Indian community yesterday held a motorcycle and car rally in New Taipei City to thank Taiwan for containing COVID-19 and providing a safe environment to live in.

The Indian nationals gathered for the event’s opening ceremony in Erge Park in Shiding District (石碇), before taking the motorcade of about 50 cars and motorcycles to Yilan County and back to Shifen (十分) in New Taipei City.

The participants wore matching T-shirts that read “Taiwan Can Help,” and displayed flags that read “Health For All, Taiwan Can Help” and “Thank You, Taiwan.”

Members of Taiwan’s Indian community wave flags and cheer yesterday during a motorcycle and car rally in New Taipei City to thank Taiwan for containing COVID-19 and providing a safe environment to live in. Photo: CNA

The event’s main organizer, 38-year-old Manoj Kriplani, who has lived in Taiwan for 15 years and is founder of the Indians’ Bikers Club of Taiwan, said that various Indian community groups in Taiwan attended and supported the motor rally.

“The message is to thank Taiwan for all it has done in this pandemic, keeping the lives of all citizens and residents in the country safe,” Kriplani said.

The international community also appreciates Taiwan for extending a helping hand to other nations by donating masks and medical supplies, he said.

“When I came to Taiwan as a student, I had hardly known anything about the country. Today, I feel I am very proud to live in Taiwan, because this place has given me everything,” Kriplani said. “People are so nice here; it is a beautiful country.”

One of the participants, Indians’ Association of Taipei president Harkishin Bhawandas, who has lived in Taiwan for 40 years, said the event was also dedicated to the nation’s healthcare workers.

“Due to the efforts of the health workers, we are enjoying such good healthcare in Taiwan, and they have kept the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan under control,” Chablani said.

He said that Taiwan’s healthcare workers are dedicated to their jobs, and work together to solve common problems by giving their all.

Indian Cultural Committee of Taipei president Rajan Khera said that Taiwan deserves thanks, because it does not just help its citizens, but people all over the world who need it.

“Taiwan has shared all of its information with the world, it’s like magic what Taiwan has done,” Khera said.