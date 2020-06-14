More than 150 members of the Indian community yesterday held a motorcycle and car rally in New Taipei City to thank Taiwan for containing COVID-19 and providing a safe environment to live in.
The Indian nationals gathered for the event’s opening ceremony in Erge Park in Shiding District (石碇), before taking the motorcade of about 50 cars and motorcycles to Yilan County and back to Shifen (十分) in New Taipei City.
The participants wore matching T-shirts that read “Taiwan Can Help,” and displayed flags that read “Health For All, Taiwan Can Help” and “Thank You, Taiwan.”
Photo: CNA
The event’s main organizer, 38-year-old Manoj Kriplani, who has lived in Taiwan for 15 years and is founder of the Indians’ Bikers Club of Taiwan, said that various Indian community groups in Taiwan attended and supported the motor rally.
“The message is to thank Taiwan for all it has done in this pandemic, keeping the lives of all citizens and residents in the country safe,” Kriplani said.
The international community also appreciates Taiwan for extending a helping hand to other nations by donating masks and medical supplies, he said.
“When I came to Taiwan as a student, I had hardly known anything about the country. Today, I feel I am very proud to live in Taiwan, because this place has given me everything,” Kriplani said. “People are so nice here; it is a beautiful country.”
One of the participants, Indians’ Association of Taipei president Harkishin Bhawandas, who has lived in Taiwan for 40 years, said the event was also dedicated to the nation’s healthcare workers.
“Due to the efforts of the health workers, we are enjoying such good healthcare in Taiwan, and they have kept the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan under control,” Chablani said.
He said that Taiwan’s healthcare workers are dedicated to their jobs, and work together to solve common problems by giving their all.
Indian Cultural Committee of Taipei president Rajan Khera said that Taiwan deserves thanks, because it does not just help its citizens, but people all over the world who need it.
“Taiwan has shared all of its information with the world, it’s like magic what Taiwan has done,” Khera said.
TRAVEL RETURNS: The CECC said that flights between Vietnam and Taiwan would soon resume, with carriers planning to start or increase daily flights to the country As Taiwan and other nations begin to ease COVID-19 prevention measures for international travel, some airlines have said they plan to gradually resume services from Taiwan. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Wednesday said that flights between Taiwan and Vietnam would soon resume, as the Southeast Asian nation plans to allow entry to Taiwanese, as well as travelers from Japan, South Korea and Cambodia. The CECC on Wednesday next week would announce regulations governing the arrival of business travelers, he said, adding that the center would still ask people to observe
People should not attempt to snap chopsticks in two with their buttocks as injuries to the buttocks or the anus could cause cellulitis, a gastroenterologist said yesterday. Taipei City Councilor Chiu Wei-chieh (邱威傑) had pledged that he would snap one chopstick in two with his buttocks for every 10,000 votes exceeding 400,000 in the recall vote against then-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜). Civic groups had campaigned for Han’s removal after he ran as the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate in the Jan. 11 presidential election, entering the race a few months after he was elected mayor, in what some voters said was
JUNIOR-HIGH ESSAY: Others were more original, with one student saying that he would open an eatery, as cooking noodles brought him and his grandfather closer Most junior-high school students would open a coffee shop if they were to run their own business, the writing test in this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students showed. More than 200,000 students took part in the high-school entrance exams on May 16 and 17. The subject of this year’s writing test was if they were to open a shop, what kind would it be? A coffee shop was the most popular choice, followed by a grocery store and a restaurant, Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University principal Lee Chin-yang (李金鴦), who participated in scoring the essays,
CONVENIENCE: Normally, only 284 post offices stay open on Saturdays, mostly until noon, but the postal firm has decided to open all offices to distribute the vouchers More than 1,200 post offices nationwide will be open on two Saturdays — July 18 and July 25 — for people to purchase Triple Stimulus Vouchers, Chunghwa Post said yesterday. The Executive Yuan is to release the vouchers on July 15, which falls on a Wednesday. In addition to electronic vouchers, people can purchase physical vouchers at post offices and convenience stores nationwide. “We have 284 post offices that are open on Saturdays and most of them are open only until noon. To make it convenient for office workers to purchase vouchers, we are planning to have all of our post