The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is considering lifting its ban on international travelers transiting through Taiwan on the condition that they not enter the nation and board connecting flights within eight hours of arrival.
While the proposal is still in its planning stage, it would likely give priority to people traveling between North America and Southeast Asia, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is deputy head of the center, said yesterday.
The government on March 24 halted international transfers through Taiwan’s airports, just days after banning entry to foreign nationals, with some exceptions, on March 19, in response to an uptick in COVID-19 cases that month.
Since then, the outbreak has been successfully contained, with no locally transmitted cases reported since April 12.
Chen said that the CECC has reached an agreement on flight transfers after three meetings with the Civil Aeronautics Administration and Taoyuan International Airport Corp, but it has yet to finalize the plans for a formal review.
Under the proposal, transit passengers would have their temperatures checked upon arrival, and would wait for their connecting flights in designated areas, Chen said.
They would be allowed to visit select duty-free shops and dining areas, where staff would wear protective gowns and masks, he added.
To control passenger flows, travelers must arrive and depart on the same airline, and must not spend the night in Taiwan, Chen said.
He said transit passengers would not come into contact with other travelers.
Chen said the policy would likely give priority to services between North America and Southeast Asia, as these routes are offered by both of Taiwan’s largest international airlines.
Those plans might appear premature when only a handful of international flights are arriving at or departing from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.
Only 13 flights to overseas destinations were scheduled to depart from the airport yesterday.
The CECC is still trying to evaluate potential passenger volume, which remains uncertain amid the ongoing pandemic and various countries’ border controls, Chen said.
