Black Lives Matter rally to be held in Taipei park

Staff writer, with CNA





A rally to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement is to be held in Taipei today to highlight the history of racism in the US and the rest of the world, and solicit public support for the campaign, an event organizer said yesterday.

The rally, to be held by the Taiwan-based Black Lives Solidarity Global Initiative at the 228 Peace Memorial Park, has garnered interest from more than 1,500 Facebook users, initiative cofounder Patrick Springer said.

Springer said that he is expecting a turnout of at least 600, as the initiative, which was established on Friday last week, has been positively received.

“We want people to leave the rally on Saturday ready to have some very difficult, but very important conversations, and from what we’ve been hearing, people are ready,” Springer said.

The world is becoming more aware of the issues that plague the black community, not just in the US, but around the world, he said.

The initiative wants to take the opportunity to educate the public and inform people on how to be better advocates for those who may look different, he said, amid ongoing worldwide protests after the death of George Floyd during an arrest by police in Minneapolis on May 25.

Speaking of his experiences as an African American in Taiwan, Springer said that he has experienced racism and discrimination to some degree, although it is not the same “in your face” or “I want to cause you harm” racism he encountered in the US.

Discrimination here is often in the form of micro-aggression, or negative prejudicial slights or insults toward an ethnic group, particularly culturally marginalized groups, he said.

For instance, people are curious about his hair, and approach him with greetings such as “Yo,” or “Hey man,” Springer said.

The rally should help communicate what stereotypes or cultural ignorance people should avoid, he added.

The rally, which is to be held from 1pm to 4pm, is in support of the Black Lives Matter Foundation, Inc, a global organization whose mission is to eradicate white supremacist views, as well as to build local power bases to intervene in violence inflicted on black communities by the state and vigilantes.