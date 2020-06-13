Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday extended an invitation to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to jointly visit the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) to protest Japan’s unilateral action to rename the islands.
The Diaoyutais — known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan — are a group of uninhabited islands in the East China Sea claimed by Taiwan, Japan and China.
Ishigaki Mayor Yoshitaka Nakayama has proposed changing the name to “Tonoshiro Senkaku.”
Photo: AP / Kyodo News
A vote by the Ishigaki City Council is due to be held on June 22 and is expected to pass.
Chiang wrote on Facebook yesterday that Tsai’s claim that “the Diaoyutai Islands are indisputably our nation’s territory” is at odds with her refusal to visit the islands to uphold regional peace.
“How would visiting Taiwanese territory be an act that would disrupt regional peace?” he wrote.
Chiang urged Tsai to accompany him on a visit to the islands to demonstrate that she is willing to set aside party differences to defend the nation’s sovereignty and Taiwanese fishers’ rights.
Tsai should also summon the Japanese representative to Taiwan to protest the proposal, Chiang wrote, adding that Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) should also lodge a protest with the Japanese government.
The KMT legislative caucus separately yesterday said that the government’s attitude on the issue is too placatory and weak.
The caucus said that the government had failed to convene a Taiwan-Japan Fisheries Committee meeting in March or to dispatch Coast Guard Administration ships to protect Taiwanese fishing boats operating near the islands.
The public would not condone the government “setting aside differences and jointly developing the area” if that means the Japanese government intimidating Taiwanese fishing boats, the caucus said.
It accused Hsieh of dereliction of duty and said that it would propose summoning him to report on the incident during the next legislative session.
While the Presidential Office had failed to respond to Chiang’s invitation by press time last night, Democratic Progressive Party spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) said that the government maintains that the islands are a part of the nation’s sovereign territory.
The government urges all sides to set aside their differences, jointly develop the area and settle any disputes amicably, Yen said, adding that its handling of the issue would observe the nation’s sovereignty claim while maintaining regional stability.
TRAVEL RETURNS: The CECC said that flights between Vietnam and Taiwan would soon resume, with carriers planning to start or increase daily flights to the country As Taiwan and other nations begin to ease COVID-19 prevention measures for international travel, some airlines have said they plan to gradually resume services from Taiwan. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Wednesday said that flights between Taiwan and Vietnam would soon resume, as the Southeast Asian nation plans to allow entry to Taiwanese, as well as travelers from Japan, South Korea and Cambodia. The CECC on Wednesday next week would announce regulations governing the arrival of business travelers, he said, adding that the center would still ask people to observe
JUNIOR-HIGH ESSAY: Others were more original, with one student saying that he would open an eatery, as cooking noodles brought him and his grandfather closer Most junior-high school students would open a coffee shop if they were to run their own business, the writing test in this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students showed. More than 200,000 students took part in the high-school entrance exams on May 16 and 17. The subject of this year’s writing test was if they were to open a shop, what kind would it be? A coffee shop was the most popular choice, followed by a grocery store and a restaurant, Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University principal Lee Chin-yang (李金鴦), who participated in scoring the essays,
A recall vote on Saturday to remove Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) should sound a cautionary note to politicians who are inclined to overreach, National Dong Hwa University professor Shih Cheng-feng (施正鋒) said yesterday. Politicians should keep their feet firmly on the ground and fulfill their promises to the electorate, the professor said in reference to Han’s quick rise from relative obscurity to city mayor and KMT presidential candidate. “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush,” Shih said after Kaohsiung City Election Commission’s final count showed 939,090 (97.4 percent) in favor
CONVENIENCE: Normally, only 284 post offices stay open on Saturdays, mostly until noon, but the postal firm has decided to open all offices to distribute the vouchers More than 1,200 post offices nationwide will be open on two Saturdays — July 18 and July 25 — for people to purchase Triple Stimulus Vouchers, Chunghwa Post said yesterday. The Executive Yuan is to release the vouchers on July 15, which falls on a Wednesday. In addition to electronic vouchers, people can purchase physical vouchers at post offices and convenience stores nationwide. “We have 284 post offices that are open on Saturdays and most of them are open only until noon. To make it convenient for office workers to purchase vouchers, we are planning to have all of our post