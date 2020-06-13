Taoyuan City Councilor Wang Hao-yu (王浩宇) yesterday said that he had received two bullets in the mail as a death threat following a Facebook post that angered supporters of former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).
Wang of the Democratic Progressive Party is facing a recall campaign initiated by supporters of Han after Kaohsiung residents voted to recall the then-Kaohsiung mayor on Saturday last week.
Wang yesterday gave the police a letter he received that contained two bullets, accompanied by a note that read: “Have some decency when you talk.”
The postmark showed that it was mailed from Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), Wang said.
After police examined the bullets, Jhongli Police Precinct Deputy Chief Fan Yuan-cheng (范源正) said that they lacked the primers needed for them to be considered live ammunition.
“However, the sender can be charged with intimidation. We have dispatched officers to protect Wang’s personal safety... We ask the public not to break the law when expressing an opinion,” Fan said.
Shortly after news of the death of then-Kaohsiung City Council speaker Hsu Kun-yuan (許崑源), who died hours after Han was recalled, Wang wrote on Facebook: “Staunchly support Han Kuo-yu! Kaohsiung City Council Speaker Hsu Kun-yuan has died after falling from a building.”
The post angered some Han supporters, who believed that Wang was taking advantage of Hsu’s death for political gain.
He did not mean any disrespect to Hsu, Wang said, adding that the post is being used to cause hostile confrontation in society by people with an ulterior motive.
“To recall an elected official through a public vote is the right of citizens, but we must not tolerate intimidation and death threats, Wang said.
“I did not request security, but the two bullets have put a lot of pressure on the police, so I decided to follow their advice and have police protection,” he said.
