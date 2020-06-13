Taiwan is gearing up to welcome Hong Kongers fleeing the territory as China tightens its grip, but it has little experience of handling refugees, and is scrambling to prepare and to keep out any Chinese spies who might try to join the influx.
Year-long anti-government protests in Hong Kong have won widespread sympathy in Taiwan, which has welcomed those who have already immigrated and expects more.
The government has pledged measures to help Hong Kongers who leave due to what they see as tightening Chinese controls, including new national security legislation, smothering their democratic aspirations.
Taiwan is working on a humanitarian relief plan for the expected arrivals, officials said.
The plan would include a monthly allowance for living, and rent and shelter for those unable to find accommodation, said a source with direct knowledge of the preparations.
It is too early to gauge how many Hong Kongers might apply, the source said, but the government does not expect the number to be more than the thousands who arrived from Vietnam from the mid-1970s, most fleeing the communist takeover of what had been US-backed south Vietnam.
Nearly 200 Hong Kongers have fled to Taiwan since the protests flared last year and about 10 percent have been granted visas under a law that protects Hong Kongers who are at risk for political reasons, Taiwan Association for Human Rights secretary-general Shih Yi-hsiang (施逸翔) said.
Anyone else thinking of making the move would have to wait, as Taiwan has barred Hong Kongers as part of its efforts to curb COVID-19, but Shih expects the number to jump once the ban is lifted.
With little experience of refugees since the 1970s and with worries that China could sends spies posing as democracy advocates, the government is looking for experts to vet potential immigrants’ backgrounds, the source said.
“This is a very complicated scenario that the government has never dealt with [before],” said the source, who declined to be identified as the information about plan has not been made public.
A government panel including security officials would scrutinize applications and issue visas that allow Hong Kongers to study or work in Taiwan, the source said.
The government also needs experts in areas from case management to counseling, Shih said.
China’s Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to a request for comment.
A senior Taipei-based Western diplomat said that Taiwan was most likely to get the most radical protesters and the less well-off, as those with the means would probably choose other destinations, such as Canada or the UK.
Tyrant Lau, 26, released from a Hong Kong prison last month after an eight-month sentence for possession of weapons, welcomed Taiwan’s offer, and said that he would aim to make Taiwan home because of its democracy and low cost of living.
“It’s the only hope for protesters who can’t afford moving to other places,” Lau said in Hong Kong as he waited for the border to open.
“I hope I can live a normal life in Taiwan. I’ve forgotten what a normal life is like,” he said.
TRAVEL RETURNS: The CECC said that flights between Vietnam and Taiwan would soon resume, with carriers planning to start or increase daily flights to the country As Taiwan and other nations begin to ease COVID-19 prevention measures for international travel, some airlines have said they plan to gradually resume services from Taiwan. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Wednesday said that flights between Taiwan and Vietnam would soon resume, as the Southeast Asian nation plans to allow entry to Taiwanese, as well as travelers from Japan, South Korea and Cambodia. The CECC on Wednesday next week would announce regulations governing the arrival of business travelers, he said, adding that the center would still ask people to observe
JUNIOR-HIGH ESSAY: Others were more original, with one student saying that he would open an eatery, as cooking noodles brought him and his grandfather closer Most junior-high school students would open a coffee shop if they were to run their own business, the writing test in this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students showed. More than 200,000 students took part in the high-school entrance exams on May 16 and 17. The subject of this year’s writing test was if they were to open a shop, what kind would it be? A coffee shop was the most popular choice, followed by a grocery store and a restaurant, Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University principal Lee Chin-yang (李金鴦), who participated in scoring the essays,
A recall vote on Saturday to remove Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) should sound a cautionary note to politicians who are inclined to overreach, National Dong Hwa University professor Shih Cheng-feng (施正鋒) said yesterday. Politicians should keep their feet firmly on the ground and fulfill their promises to the electorate, the professor said in reference to Han’s quick rise from relative obscurity to city mayor and KMT presidential candidate. “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush,” Shih said after Kaohsiung City Election Commission’s final count showed 939,090 (97.4 percent) in favor
CONVENIENCE: Normally, only 284 post offices stay open on Saturdays, mostly until noon, but the postal firm has decided to open all offices to distribute the vouchers More than 1,200 post offices nationwide will be open on two Saturdays — July 18 and July 25 — for people to purchase Triple Stimulus Vouchers, Chunghwa Post said yesterday. The Executive Yuan is to release the vouchers on July 15, which falls on a Wednesday. In addition to electronic vouchers, people can purchase physical vouchers at post offices and convenience stores nationwide. “We have 284 post offices that are open on Saturdays and most of them are open only until noon. To make it convenient for office workers to purchase vouchers, we are planning to have all of our post