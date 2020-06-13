Taipei gearing up for HK influx: source

By Yimou Lee and Jessie Pang / Reuters, TAIPEI and HONG KONG





Taiwan is gearing up to welcome Hong Kongers fleeing the territory as China tightens its grip, but it has little experience of handling refugees, and is scrambling to prepare and to keep out any Chinese spies who might try to join the influx.

Year-long anti-government protests in Hong Kong have won widespread sympathy in Taiwan, which has welcomed those who have already immigrated and expects more.

The government has pledged measures to help Hong Kongers who leave due to what they see as tightening Chinese controls, including new national security legislation, smothering their democratic aspirations.

Taiwan is working on a humanitarian relief plan for the expected arrivals, officials said.

The plan would include a monthly allowance for living, and rent and shelter for those unable to find accommodation, said a source with direct knowledge of the preparations.

It is too early to gauge how many Hong Kongers might apply, the source said, but the government does not expect the number to be more than the thousands who arrived from Vietnam from the mid-1970s, most fleeing the communist takeover of what had been US-backed south Vietnam.

Nearly 200 Hong Kongers have fled to Taiwan since the protests flared last year and about 10 percent have been granted visas under a law that protects Hong Kongers who are at risk for political reasons, Taiwan Association for Human Rights secretary-general Shih Yi-hsiang (施逸翔) said.

Anyone else thinking of making the move would have to wait, as Taiwan has barred Hong Kongers as part of its efforts to curb COVID-19, but Shih expects the number to jump once the ban is lifted.

With little experience of refugees since the 1970s and with worries that China could sends spies posing as democracy advocates, the government is looking for experts to vet potential immigrants’ backgrounds, the source said.

“This is a very complicated scenario that the government has never dealt with [before],” said the source, who declined to be identified as the information about plan has not been made public.

A government panel including security officials would scrutinize applications and issue visas that allow Hong Kongers to study or work in Taiwan, the source said.

The government also needs experts in areas from case management to counseling, Shih said.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to a request for comment.

A senior Taipei-based Western diplomat said that Taiwan was most likely to get the most radical protesters and the less well-off, as those with the means would probably choose other destinations, such as Canada or the UK.

Tyrant Lau, 26, released from a Hong Kong prison last month after an eight-month sentence for possession of weapons, welcomed Taiwan’s offer, and said that he would aim to make Taiwan home because of its democracy and low cost of living.

“It’s the only hope for protesters who can’t afford moving to other places,” Lau said in Hong Kong as he waited for the border to open.

“I hope I can live a normal life in Taiwan. I’ve forgotten what a normal life is like,” he said.