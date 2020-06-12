The air force on Wednesday conducted its first test flight of a domestically made advanced jet trainer (AJT).
The AJT, nicknamed Yung Ying (勇鷹) or “Brave Eagle,” took off from Ching Chuan Kang Air Base in Taichung at about 9am, accompanied by two fighter jets, and flew for about 20 minutes without retracting its landing gear.
The test drew a crowd of aviation enthusiasts who from outside the airbase caught a first look at the jet being airborne.
Wednesday was the first of three days of preliminary tests being conducted by the air force before an official test flight is to be held on June 22 at the air base.
The air force earlier this month said that the AJT had cleared the required pre-flight dynamic and static tests, which are preconditions for airborne tests.
Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), a research fellow at the military-affiliated Institute for National Defense and Security Research, has said that military test flights are normally completed within 20 minutes, and serve to collect data to calibrate flight systems.
The project to domestically develop a jet trainer was initiated in 2017 to replace the military’s decades-old AT-3 and F-5E/F trainer aircraft. A prototype of the AJT was unveiled in September last year.
The military has said it is to commission 66 AJTs by 2026 as part of the nation’s efforts to become more self-reliant.
