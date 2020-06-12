Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday approved a five-year program to inject NT$17.7 billion (US$595.3 million) into the nation’s display industry to create NT$2.5 trillion in value by 2030 and maintain its leading global position.
The display industry — part of the government’s Two Trillion and Twin Star Development Program — had a global market value of NT$1.4 trillion last year, Su told a meeting at the Executive Yuan in Taipei.
Taiwanese displays account for the world’s second-largest market share and contribute about 8 percent to the nation’s GDP, making it a pillar of the local economy, he said.
However, the local industry is facing challenges from China, which has rapidly expanded over the past few years, he said.
Now is an opportune time for the nation to seek breakthroughs in the display industry, as demand for realistic and immersive experiences has grown with developments in 5G and artificial intelligence of things applications, he said.
It is time for the nation to collaborate with the private sector to create differentiated display products with high added value to provide the momentum to spur industrial growth, the premier said.
The program seeks to build on the strength of the nation’s display technologies to develop new ones to meet demand in the retail, transportation, healthcare, education and entertainment industries, he said.
Interindustrial collaborations between panel and semiconductor industries could be launched to boost each other and consolidate their leading positions in the world, he said.
Given the rapid expansion of the Chinese display industry, the local industry could shrink by NT$500 million and lose 50,000 jobs by 2030 if no countermeasures are implemented, Board of Science and Technology Executive Secretary Tsai Zse-hong (蔡志宏) said.
A total of NT$8.9 billion of the budget would be used to develop new technologies, such as holographic projection and foldable panels, while NT$6.5 billion would be used on demonstrative applications and field experiments, Tsai said.
The program also seeks to initiate interindustrial collaborations to develop green manufacturing processes, recyclable and reusable products, and maskless lithography technologies, he said.
JUNIOR-HIGH ESSAY: Others were more original, with one student saying that he would open an eatery, as cooking noodles brought him and his grandfather closer Most junior-high school students would open a coffee shop if they were to run their own business, the writing test in this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students showed. More than 200,000 students took part in the high-school entrance exams on May 16 and 17. The subject of this year’s writing test was if they were to open a shop, what kind would it be? A coffee shop was the most popular choice, followed by a grocery store and a restaurant, Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University principal Lee Chin-yang (李金鴦), who participated in scoring the essays,
A recall vote on Saturday to remove Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) should sound a cautionary note to politicians who are inclined to overreach, National Dong Hwa University professor Shih Cheng-feng (施正鋒) said yesterday. Politicians should keep their feet firmly on the ground and fulfill their promises to the electorate, the professor said in reference to Han’s quick rise from relative obscurity to city mayor and KMT presidential candidate. “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush,” Shih said after Kaohsiung City Election Commission’s final count showed 939,090 (97.4 percent) in favor
NEXT MOVES: If the recall measure passes, Han has 15 days to file a complaint about the process, but if he prevails, another recall vote cannot be initiated for the rest of his term Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) today faces a recall vote, nearly 18 months after he began his four-year term at the end of December 2018. Han, the mayor of the third-largest of the six special municipalities in terms of population, is the first special municipality head to face a recall election, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC) data. However, it is not the first time that Han has been under the threat of a recall. In 1994, environmental groups tried to initiate a recall of Han, along with then-KMT lawmakers Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), Chan Yu-jen (詹裕仁)
PARTY IN MOURNING: The KMT must turn sadness into motivation ahead of elections in Kaohsiung, he said, after criticizing what he said was misinformation about Hsu Kun-yuan Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday accused President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of failing to restrain Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members and online supporters from insulting the late Kaohsiung City Council speaker Hsu Kun-yuan (許崑源), who died on Saturday night. Hsu’s body was found after he apparently fell from his 17th-floor apartment, just a few hours after Kaohsiung residents voted to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), whom Hsu had strongly supported. Chiang led attendees at a meeting at the KMT’s headquarters in Taipei in a minute of silence for Hsu before the meeting started. Han’s recall and Hsu’s death were