Su approves NT$17.7bn investment in displays

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter





Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday approved a five-year program to inject NT$17.7 billion (US$595.3 million) into the nation’s display industry to create NT$2.5 trillion in value by 2030 and maintain its leading global position.

The display industry — part of the government’s Two Trillion and Twin Star Development Program — had a global market value of NT$1.4 trillion last year, Su told a meeting at the Executive Yuan in Taipei.

Taiwanese displays account for the world’s second-largest market share and contribute about 8 percent to the nation’s GDP, making it a pillar of the local economy, he said.

However, the local industry is facing challenges from China, which has rapidly expanded over the past few years, he said.

Now is an opportune time for the nation to seek breakthroughs in the display industry, as demand for realistic and immersive experiences has grown with developments in 5G and artificial intelligence of things applications, he said.

It is time for the nation to collaborate with the private sector to create differentiated display products with high added value to provide the momentum to spur industrial growth, the premier said.

The program seeks to build on the strength of the nation’s display technologies to develop new ones to meet demand in the retail, transportation, healthcare, education and entertainment industries, he said.

Interindustrial collaborations between panel and semiconductor industries could be launched to boost each other and consolidate their leading positions in the world, he said.

Given the rapid expansion of the Chinese display industry, the local industry could shrink by NT$500 million and lose 50,000 jobs by 2030 if no countermeasures are implemented, Board of Science and Technology Executive Secretary Tsai Zse-hong (蔡志宏) said.

A total of NT$8.9 billion of the budget would be used to develop new technologies, such as holographic projection and foldable panels, while NT$6.5 billion would be used on demonstrative applications and field experiments, Tsai said.

The program also seeks to initiate interindustrial collaborations to develop green manufacturing processes, recyclable and reusable products, and maskless lithography technologies, he said.