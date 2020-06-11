Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





DIPLOMACY

Islands belong to ROC: Tsai

The Diaoyutai Islands are a part of the Republic of China (ROC), and this is the firm stance of the government, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said before attending a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Standing Committee meeting yesterday. Ishigaki City Mayor Yoshitaka Nakayama plans change the name of the disputed islets in the East China Sea, from the Senkaku Islands, as they are known in Japan, to“ Tonoshiro Senkaku.” Tsai called on all parties to set aside their differences and settle the issue peacefully, and to jointly develop the area. Tsai thanked Yilan County Commissioner Lin Tzu-miao (林姿妙) for an invitation to visit the islands and erect a sign to declare Taiwan’s sovereignty over them, without elaborating. Tsai also said she welcomed Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil’s planned visit to Taiwan in late August. Taiwan and the Czech Republic share democratic values and the liberties brought by them, Tsai said, adding that Vystrcil’s visit would help promote closer ties between Taiwan and the Czech Republic.

EDUCATION

Sixteen schools enter list

Sixteen Taiwanese universities were included in the 2021 QS World University Rankings released yesterday, with National Taiwan University (NTU) placing 66th, up from 69th from last year, and the National Taipei University of Technology (NTUT) breaking into the top 500 for the first time. NTU is the only Taiwanese university in the top 100. Also in the top 500 were National Tsing Hua University (168), National Cheng Kung University (234), National Chiao Tung University (240), National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (267), National Yang Ming University (298), National Taiwan Normal University (331), Taipei Medical University (387), National Sun Yat-sen University (416), National Central University at (465), NTUT (488) and Chang Gung University (493). National Chengchi University ranked between 581 and 590, National Chung Hsing University between 601 and 650, Kaohsiung Medical University between 701 and 750, and National Chung Cheng University between 801 and 1,000.

TOURISM

Islands added to subsidies

Efforts by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Liu Chao-hao (劉櫂豪) has seen Lanyu (蘭嶼, Orchid Island ) and Green Island (綠島) added to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ subsidy package for group tours. Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Hsi-tsung (張錫聰) said the bureau will amend the plan and forward the changes to the Executive Yuan for approval. The package was approved with the intent to promote tourism during Summer as the spread of COVID-19 been taken under control in Taiwan. The subsidy package, which is to launch next month, originally included NT$1,200 (US$40.38) in daily subsidies for travelers to Kinmen, Lienchiang and Penghu counties, with the maximum subsidy per group capped at NT$70,000.

NATIONAL DEFENSE

Trainer conducts test flight

The nation’s first indigenously built advanced jet trainer conducted its first test flight at the Ching Chuan Kang Air Base (清泉崗) yesterday, when a prototype trainer flew for about 20 minutes. The plane, named Yung Yin (勇鷹, Brave Eagle) took off at about 9am accompanied by two Indigenous Defense Fighter jets and kept its landing gear extended during the flight before landing.