DIPLOMACY
Islands belong to ROC: Tsai
The Diaoyutai Islands are a part of the Republic of China (ROC), and this is the firm stance of the government, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said before attending a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Standing Committee meeting yesterday. Ishigaki City Mayor Yoshitaka Nakayama plans change the name of the disputed islets in the East China Sea, from the Senkaku Islands, as they are known in Japan, to“ Tonoshiro Senkaku.” Tsai called on all parties to set aside their differences and settle the issue peacefully, and to jointly develop the area. Tsai thanked Yilan County Commissioner Lin Tzu-miao (林姿妙) for an invitation to visit the islands and erect a sign to declare Taiwan’s sovereignty over them, without elaborating. Tsai also said she welcomed Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil’s planned visit to Taiwan in late August. Taiwan and the Czech Republic share democratic values and the liberties brought by them, Tsai said, adding that Vystrcil’s visit would help promote closer ties between Taiwan and the Czech Republic.
EDUCATION
Sixteen schools enter list
Sixteen Taiwanese universities were included in the 2021 QS World University Rankings released yesterday, with National Taiwan University (NTU) placing 66th, up from 69th from last year, and the National Taipei University of Technology (NTUT) breaking into the top 500 for the first time. NTU is the only Taiwanese university in the top 100. Also in the top 500 were National Tsing Hua University (168), National Cheng Kung University (234), National Chiao Tung University (240), National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (267), National Yang Ming University (298), National Taiwan Normal University (331), Taipei Medical University (387), National Sun Yat-sen University (416), National Central University at (465), NTUT (488) and Chang Gung University (493). National Chengchi University ranked between 581 and 590, National Chung Hsing University between 601 and 650, Kaohsiung Medical University between 701 and 750, and National Chung Cheng University between 801 and 1,000.
TOURISM
Islands added to subsidies
Efforts by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Liu Chao-hao (劉櫂豪) has seen Lanyu (蘭嶼, Orchid Island ) and Green Island (綠島) added to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ subsidy package for group tours. Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Hsi-tsung (張錫聰) said the bureau will amend the plan and forward the changes to the Executive Yuan for approval. The package was approved with the intent to promote tourism during Summer as the spread of COVID-19 been taken under control in Taiwan. The subsidy package, which is to launch next month, originally included NT$1,200 (US$40.38) in daily subsidies for travelers to Kinmen, Lienchiang and Penghu counties, with the maximum subsidy per group capped at NT$70,000.
NATIONAL DEFENSE
Trainer conducts test flight
The nation’s first indigenously built advanced jet trainer conducted its first test flight at the Ching Chuan Kang Air Base (清泉崗) yesterday, when a prototype trainer flew for about 20 minutes. The plane, named Yung Yin (勇鷹, Brave Eagle) took off at about 9am accompanied by two Indigenous Defense Fighter jets and kept its landing gear extended during the flight before landing.
PILLAGING PENGHU: A 7,539-tonne Chinese ship found mining sand in the Formosa Banks area was escorted by several CGA ships to a Kaohsiung harbor The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday announced that it had dispatched ships to intercept Chinese dredging vessels operating in the nation’s territorial waters near Penghu and detained 10 crew members, who were transported to Kaohsiung. A coast guard patrol discovered more than 20 dredging vessels in an area known as the Formosa Banks, 46 nautical miles (85km) southwest of Penghu County’s Cimei islet (七美) at about 5am on Wednesday. The agency responded by dispatching two patrol boats, the 3,000-tonne Kaohsiung and the 500-tonne Penghu, along with two frigates, to intercept the Chinese vessels, while an airborne observation unit was used to monitor
CAUTION: The CECC would first observe how the nation fares after easing domestic restrictions and wait for the pandemic to further subside before making its next move The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that relaxing domestic restrictions and border controls simultaneously might complicate efforts to reopen the nation, amid discussions about Taiwan’s exclusion by other countries in their first lists of tourists. The center hopes for there to be a period of observation following the easing of domestic restrictions, before it decides what to do next, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Chen was responding to a question about the reasoning behind the central government’s decision not to allow foreign students into the
JUNIOR-HIGH ESSAY: Others were more original, with one student saying that he would open an eatery, as cooking noodles brought him and his grandfather closer Most junior-high school students would open a coffee shop if they were to run their own business, the writing test in this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students showed. More than 200,000 students took part in the high-school entrance exams on May 16 and 17. The subject of this year’s writing test was if they were to open a shop, what kind would it be? A coffee shop was the most popular choice, followed by a grocery store and a restaurant, Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University principal Lee Chin-yang (李金鴦), who participated in scoring the essays,
A recall vote on Saturday to remove Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) should sound a cautionary note to politicians who are inclined to overreach, National Dong Hwa University professor Shih Cheng-feng (施正鋒) said yesterday. Politicians should keep their feet firmly on the ground and fulfill their promises to the electorate, the professor said in reference to Han’s quick rise from relative obscurity to city mayor and KMT presidential candidate. “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush,” Shih said after Kaohsiung City Election Commission’s final count showed 939,090 (97.4 percent) in favor