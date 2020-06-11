Agriculture, culture stimulus vouchers also to be offered

The government is to spend NT$1.25 billion and NT$1.2 billion (US$42.06 million and US$40.38 million) on agriculture stimulus vouchers and culture vouchers respectively near the end of this month in an effort to boost the two sectors, which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council of Agriculture yesterday said that it plans to issue NT$250 vouchers totaling NT$5 million to Taiwanese, starting later this month.

The vouchers would be valid at 10 types of locations that sell agricultural products, it said.

The vouchers would be issued in electronic form and consumers would have to log on to a specific Web site and enter their national identification number and mobile phone number to receive the voucher, the council said, adding that the Web site is still being planned.

Its voucher program aims to generate about NT$1.7 billion in economic revenue for the agricultural sector, it said.

The council decided to launch the program after a survey of more than 100 operators of recreational agriculture businesses, including those in the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors, found that revenue fell by half in February and plummeted further in March and April due to economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture said that it would issue 2 million NT$600 vouchers in electronic form to Taiwanese as well as foreign and Chinese spouses who hold residency permits and new immigrants, which would be valid from July 22 to Dec. 31.

Each person would be entitled to one NT$600 voucher which could be used to buy tickets for art exhibitions, performances, concerts, movies and other cultural and art events, as well as for purchases at more than 10,000 culture-related stores and venues, including bookstores and music stores, the ministry said.