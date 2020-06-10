Taiwanese arts groups’ shows promoted online

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





A video showcase featuring performances by 10 Taiwanese dance, theater, Beijing opera and choral groups went online on Monday to help the companies reach international audiences after a key arts congress scheduled for this month in Taipei was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Culture collaborated with the C.F. Koo Foundation, which runs the TaipeiEYE performing arts center in Taipei, to create content for the TaiwanEYE (台灣焦點) showcase, highlighting companies that were to have performed at the International Society for the Performing Arts’ (ISPA) Taipei congress scheduled for last week.

More than 400 ISPA members had been expected to attend the regional congress, foundation chief executive Vivien Ku (辜懷群) said in a statement.

The productions featured in “TaiwanEYE” encompass traditional, modern and Aboriginal culture, including six projects that had been selected for ISPA’s “Pitch New Works” program, the ministry said in a statement.

Those six include: Ice Age (冰河時期) by Resident Island Dance Theatre (滯留島舞蹈劇場); Terrace on the Hill (尋，山裡的祖居所) by TAI Body Theatre (身體劇場與羅蘭); Lotus Lantern (寶蓮神燈) by Taipei Li-Yuan Peking Opera Theatre (台北新劇團); and The Drought Goddess．Dream of the World (大神魃．世界之夢) by La Cie MaxMind (拾念劇集).

Although ISPA members could not visit Taiwan this month, through TaiwanEYE, they can still feel the vibrancy and energy of the performing arts in Taiwan, Ku said.

Although the pandemic has disrupted performing arts events worldwide, artists have continued to interact with one another through the use of technology, highlighting the significance of the performing arts, Chang Hui-chun (張惠君), director of the ministry’s Taipei Cultural Center in New York City, said in a statement.

Additional reporting by staff writer