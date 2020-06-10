A video showcase featuring performances by 10 Taiwanese dance, theater, Beijing opera and choral groups went online on Monday to help the companies reach international audiences after a key arts congress scheduled for this month in Taipei was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ministry of Culture collaborated with the C.F. Koo Foundation, which runs the TaipeiEYE performing arts center in Taipei, to create content for the TaiwanEYE (台灣焦點) showcase, highlighting companies that were to have performed at the International Society for the Performing Arts’ (ISPA) Taipei congress scheduled for last week.
More than 400 ISPA members had been expected to attend the regional congress, foundation chief executive Vivien Ku (辜懷群) said in a statement.
The productions featured in “TaiwanEYE” encompass traditional, modern and Aboriginal culture, including six projects that had been selected for ISPA’s “Pitch New Works” program, the ministry said in a statement.
Those six include: Ice Age (冰河時期) by Resident Island Dance Theatre (滯留島舞蹈劇場); Terrace on the Hill (尋，山裡的祖居所) by TAI Body Theatre (身體劇場與羅蘭); Lotus Lantern (寶蓮神燈) by Taipei Li-Yuan Peking Opera Theatre (台北新劇團); and The Drought Goddess．Dream of the World (大神魃．世界之夢) by La Cie MaxMind (拾念劇集).
Although ISPA members could not visit Taiwan this month, through TaiwanEYE, they can still feel the vibrancy and energy of the performing arts in Taiwan, Ku said.
Although the pandemic has disrupted performing arts events worldwide, artists have continued to interact with one another through the use of technology, highlighting the significance of the performing arts, Chang Hui-chun (張惠君), director of the ministry’s Taipei Cultural Center in New York City, said in a statement.
Additional reporting by staff writer
PILLAGING PENGHU: A 7,539-tonne Chinese ship found mining sand in the Formosa Banks area was escorted by several CGA ships to a Kaohsiung harbor The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday announced that it had dispatched ships to intercept Chinese dredging vessels operating in the nation’s territorial waters near Penghu and detained 10 crew members, who were transported to Kaohsiung. A coast guard patrol discovered more than 20 dredging vessels in an area known as the Formosa Banks, 46 nautical miles (85km) southwest of Penghu County’s Cimei islet (七美) at about 5am on Wednesday. The agency responded by dispatching two patrol boats, the 3,000-tonne Kaohsiung and the 500-tonne Penghu, along with two frigates, to intercept the Chinese vessels, while an airborne observation unit was used to monitor
CAUTION: The CECC would first observe how the nation fares after easing domestic restrictions and wait for the pandemic to further subside before making its next move The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that relaxing domestic restrictions and border controls simultaneously might complicate efforts to reopen the nation, amid discussions about Taiwan’s exclusion by other countries in their first lists of tourists. The center hopes for there to be a period of observation following the easing of domestic restrictions, before it decides what to do next, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Chen was responding to a question about the reasoning behind the central government’s decision not to allow foreign students into the
JUNIOR-HIGH ESSAY: Others were more original, with one student saying that he would open an eatery, as cooking noodles brought him and his grandfather closer Most junior-high school students would open a coffee shop if they were to run their own business, the writing test in this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students showed. More than 200,000 students took part in the high-school entrance exams on May 16 and 17. The subject of this year’s writing test was if they were to open a shop, what kind would it be? A coffee shop was the most popular choice, followed by a grocery store and a restaurant, Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University principal Lee Chin-yang (李金鴦), who participated in scoring the essays,
A recall vote on Saturday to remove Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) should sound a cautionary note to politicians who are inclined to overreach, National Dong Hwa University professor Shih Cheng-feng (施正鋒) said yesterday. Politicians should keep their feet firmly on the ground and fulfill their promises to the electorate, the professor said in reference to Han’s quick rise from relative obscurity to city mayor and KMT presidential candidate. “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush,” Shih said after Kaohsiung City Election Commission’s final count showed 939,090 (97.4 percent) in favor