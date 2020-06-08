Doctor shares tips on preventing an attack of gout

By Chen Chien-chih and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





People with gout are reminded to drink more water and cut down on high-purine foods, such as red meat, organ meats, seafood and alcohol, otherwise the condition could easily recur, a doctor said.

Gout — a condition commonly diagnosed in men aged 30 to 50, or postmenopausal women — is characterized by sudden, severe attacks of pain, as well as swelling, redness and tenderness in the joints, especially late at night or in the early morning, Chou Che-yi (周哲毅), the head of Asia University Hospital’s nephrology department said on Wednesday.

It is not a health issue that is limited to the elderly, and has a high chance of recurring, Chou said, citing the case of a 34-year-old man surnamed Yang (楊).

Yang came to the hospital as he had difficulty walking because he had a gout attack after eating 20 prawns at a restaurant, Chou said.

Yang had experienced gout once before, but did not seek medical attention, and was surprised that the symptoms recurred so easily after eating seafood, he said.

Blood tests found that Yang’s uric acid level was 9.3mg per deciliter (mg/dL), while the normal range for men is between 3 and 7mg/dL, Chou said, adding that Yang also had kidney stones, which are a complication of gout.

High-purine foods slow the metabolism, making it difficult to discharge uric acid from the body, so it accumulates in blood, before turning into crystals in the joints, causing joint inflammation and even deformation, he said.

High uric acid levels can also be caused by genetic factors, chronic kidney disease, diuretic drugs, and immunosuppressive medications, he added.

People who have gout must drink more water and avoid sugary drinks, sauces high in salt and high-purine foods, Chou said, adding that it is also important to maintain a healthy weight and take medication properly.

While exercise can help lower uric acid levels, it is crucial for gout patients to stay hydrated at all times, he said.

After taking gout medication and adjusting his dietary habits for four months, Yang’s uric acid levels dropped to 4.3mg/dL, Chou said, adding that he asked Yang to drink no less than 3 liters of water every day.

People on gout medication should not reduce the dose by themselves to ensure that the treatment is effective, he added.