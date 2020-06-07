A fire early yesterday at the New Taipei City prop workshop of the Paper Windmill Arts and Education Foundation, which runs leading theater groups and is known for its children’s plays and performances all over Taiwan, caused about NT$50 million (US$1.68 million) in damage.
The New Taipei City Fire Department said that it received a call at 12:47am yesterday about a fire at the workshop in the city’s Bali District (八里).
The fire, which affected an area of about 2,300m2 in two buildings full of stage sets and equipment, was put out at 3:18am, the fire department said, adding that a report on the blaze is expected in two weeks.
A manager at the site sustained second-degree burns on his limbs and was sent to Mackay Memorial Hospital in Tamsui District (淡水), the fire department said.
Minny Chang (張敏宜), deputy director of the foundation that operates the Paper Windmill Theater Troupe (紙風車劇團) and the Greenray Theater (綠光劇團), said that losses from the fire in the 20-year-old workshop were estimated to total NT$50 million.
Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) called group founder and director Lee Yung-feng (李永豐) yesterday morning to inform the group about a ministry subsidy for such emergencies that could provide up to NT$20 million in financial assistance.
Lee said that Paper Windmill and Greenray would do their best to proceed with scheduled performances.
The Paper Windmill children’s theater group has performances planned for next month, including a charity project with CTBC Financial Holding Co in the first week of New Taipei City’s Children’s Arts Festival, which is to open on July 26.
Paper Windmill is still planning on another year of bringing plays to all 368 township and district-level administrative areas in Taiwan, Chang said.
Greenray said that it would be touring a sixth installment of Human Condition — a popular theater series started in 2000 that depicts life in Taiwanese society — across Taiwan from Aug. 28 to Nov. 28.
