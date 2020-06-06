Religious leaders from the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam in Taiwan yesterday urged the government to include migrant workers in an upcoming economic stimulus coupon program that is to start next month.
The coupons are to be issued from July 15 to Taiwanese and foreign spouses with residence permits allowing them to purchase NT$3,000 (US$100.5) worth of vouchers for NT$1,000.
Filipino-American priest Joy Tajonera of Ugnayan Migrant Ministry in Taichung said that the exclusion of migrant workers from the program creates barriers within society.
Screen grab from Premier Su Tseng-chang’s Facebook page
“To exclude migrants is to further divide our society between insiders and outsiders. Migrants are not outsiders,” Tajonera said, adding that migrant workers contribute to the economy through taxes, health and labor insurance.
“We cannot underestimate the contributions of the migrants to making Taiwanese companies competitive and one of the best in the global market,” he said.
As of April, Taiwan employed 711,539 workers from Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines in industries and social welfare, Ministry of Labor statistics showed.
Indonesian priest Ansensius Guntur from Kaohsiung also called for the inclusion of migrant workers in the program.
“If they are working hard in various industries, factories, fishing, and if their contributions are important to the state and Taiwanese people, they also deserve to be helped,” Guntur said.
Vietnamese priest Gioan Tran Van Thiet of Saint Christopher’s Church in Taipei said that in addition to reviving consumer spending, the coupons would also help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Migrant workers have been even more affected than locals by the pandemic, he said.
Apart from being away from their families, they often find themselves with no support aside from their monthly wages, he said, adding that many have seen their income reduced because of the pandemic.
“So they are even more in need of support from the government of Taiwan to help them buy necessities,” he said.
The inclusion of migrant workers in the program would reflect Taiwan’s desire to treat equally all those who call the country home, he added.
