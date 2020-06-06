A US destroyer transited the Taiwan Strait on routine operations on Thursday, the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, the Ministry of National Defense and the US 7th Fleet said.
“The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG-59) transits the Taiwan Strait, June 4,” a post on the fleet’s official Facebook read.
“Russell is deployed to the US 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” it added.
The 7th Fleet is affiliated with the US Pacific Fleet.
The warship had sailed southbound through the Strait on regular operations a day earlier, the ministry said yesterday, adding that it had been closely monitoring the vessel’s movement.
The USS Russell was the seventh US naval ship to transit the Strait this year, compared with a total of nine last year.
It was also the first time the destroyer passed through the Strait since July 2018, the ministry said.
The ministry did not regularly release information on the movements of US naval ships in the Strait before July 2018.
The previous US warship to transit the Strait was the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS McCampbell on May 13, according to the US 7th Fleet.
The Tiananmen Square Massacre occurred on June 4, 1989, in Beijing, when thousands of student-led protesters calling for democracy, freedom of speech and freedom of the press were brutally crushed by the military.
Thousands of people attended a vigil in Taipei on Thursday to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the incident, calling on the Beijing government to redress the victims of the massacre and expressing support for democracy in Hong Kong and China.
