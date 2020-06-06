Virus Outbreak: Domestic antibody reagent approved

Staff writer, with CNA





The Food and Drug Administration has approved a domestically developed and produced antibody reagent for COVID-19, the first of its kind licensed in Taiwan, an official said yesterday.

The license for mass production was issued last week after the antibody reagent passed clinical testing, evaluation and verification, Food and Drug Administration Medical Equipment Division research fellow Wang Chao-yi (王兆儀) said.

It is the first domestic antibody reagent for COVID-19 to be licensed, Wang said, adding that it takes 10 to 15 minutes for the reagent to produce results after blood is taken.

The reagent has proved to be 90 percent accurate, she said.

The antibody reagent would help researchers determine how many people have been infected by the novel coronavirus in a bid to better understand the real extent of infection in Taiwan during the pandemic, she added.

The reagent, to be used at laboratories mainly as a supplementary testing kit, would help with efforts to shed light on community outbreaks of COVID-19, Wang said.

The agency has approved the import of 19 testing reagents for COVID-19 and the mass production of three reagents for nucleic acid testing since the coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, late last year.