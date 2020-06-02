Some full-time substitute teachers who also perform administrative work are only paid for 10 months instead of a full year’s salary, the National Federation of Teachers Unions said yesterday.
Since administrative work continues even during summer and winter holidays, full-time substitute teachers should be offered a full year of employment, federation president Chang Hsu-cheng (張旭政) told a news conference in Taipei.
While most city and county governments do offer long-term substitute teachers a full year of employment when they also perform administrative tasks, Tainan, and Miaoli and Nantou counties, do not, he said, citing federation data from the current academic year.
Photo: CNA
In New Taipei City, while long-term substitute teachers with administrative duties at schools in remote areas are employed for the whole year, substitute teachers in similar positions in other parts of the city are not, Chang said.
That gives rise to the question of who are doing these administrative tasks during summer vacation, he said, asking if they were being distributed to other administrative staff, thereby increasing their work load.
Most long-term substitute teachers are hired to fill vacancies for full-time positions for which funds have already been budgeted, Chang said.
He called on city and county governments that do not offer long-term substitute teachers a full 12 months’ pay to explain where the extra money was being spent.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the beginning of the spring semester this year was delayed by two weeks, pushing back the start of the summer vacation by two weeks, with the final day of classes being moved from June 30 to July 14, Chang added.
In light of the situation, the federation in February demanded that city and county governments ensure that the employment period of long-term substitute teachers be extended through July 14, he said, adding that to the federation’s knowledge, they have all complied.
He questioned why in the midst of a pandemic, city and county governments could extend substitute teachers’ employment periods immediately, and have the funding to do so, but could not do the same in other times.
There are about 20,000 long-term substitute teachers at elementary, junior-high and senior-high schools across the nation, Chang said.
‘HONEYMOON’ IS OVER: A political science professor said that the Tsai administration’s popularity peaked after it successfully contained COVID-19, but is waning President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) approval ratings fell significantly this month in the wake of the government’s handling of the distribution of relief funds and stimulus coupons to people and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a poll released yesterday by the New Power Party (NPP) showed. The poll showed that 68 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with Tsai’s performance, down 8.9 percentage points from last month, while 21 percent said they disapproved of her performance. Her approval among respondents aged 20 to 29 fell 14.7 percentage points, the largest decrease when compared with other age
Peggy Chen (陳佩琪), wife of Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), yesterday said that the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) claim that Taiwan had warned the WHO about possible human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 was “far-fetched.” The US on April 9 said that the WHO had put politics first and ignored Taiwan’s early warning in December last year, which the WHO denied the following day. The WHO said that it received an e-mail from Taiwanese authorities on Dec. 31 last year, but that “there was no mention in the message of human-to-human transmission.” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC,
Food delivery provider Foodpanda had 564 consumer disputes from January to last month and failed to attend many mediation sessions with local governments nationwide, the Executive Yuan’s Consumer Protection Committee said. In a news release earlier this month, the committee said that it investigated consumer complaints and mediations for Foodpanda and rival Uber Eats during the period, when the number of delivery orders jumped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Uber Eats had 80 consumer disputes, the committee said. Of Foodpanda’s consumer disputes, 368 resulted from delivery drivers canceling orders after customers could not be reached, 108 were related to the quality or quantity
PROTECTION LACKING: DPP Legislator Lai Pin-yu said that currently, victims cannot legally force online platforms to remove sexual videos or imagery of them A bill to prevent the nonconsensual distribution of imagery or videos of sexual acts between adults on Friday passed a first reading and has been forwarded to a Legislative Yuan committee to be discussed. The bill was jointly proposed by 18 Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators. It seeks to promote gender equality, uphold righteous and moral social conduct and to protect the privacy of individuals, all of which would help prevent incidents similar to South Korea’s “Nth Room” case, the proposal said. The Nth Room involves a criminal investigation into the distribution of sexually exploitative videos via the Telegram app from 2018 to