Taipei Card application process too intrusive, Taipei City councilor says

By Shen Pei-yao and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Taipei City Government yesterday promised to improve its Taipei Card 3.0 application process after a city councilor said that it required applicants to provide irrelevant personal information.

Taipei City Councilor Miao Po-ya (苗博雅) said that to activate the card — which can function as an EasyCard, Senior EasyCard, student card and library card, as well as provide discounts for restaurants, arts and entertainment in the city — people must provide personal information such as their passport number, occupation, education level, their spouse’s name, personal income, credit rating and health information.

The city government said the system would help it digitalize and reduce the number of cards people need to carry.

A sample of the Taipei Card 3.0 is depicted in an undated photograph. Screen grab from Taipei Card’s Web site

Applicants must also sign a consent form giving the government permission to use their information, she said.

“How is education level or personal income relevant if a person only wants to borrow books from the library?” she said.

Taipei Department of Information Technology Director Lu Hsin-ke (呂新科) said that although the government asks applicants to provide the information, it would only use the data that are relevant.

Miao said that the data collection reveals that the government lacks an understanding of the rule of law, as the consent form functions as a legal contract that permits the government to use the provided personal information.

The government cannot demand that applicants sign the consent form, but later claim that it would use only the “necessary parts,” she added.

The department said it would devise improvement measures as soon as possible.