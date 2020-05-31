TOURISM
Taipei 20th on travel list
Taipei was ranked the 20th-most popular wish-list destination among global travelers for the past two months, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the tourism industry worldwide, Booking.com said yesterday. Among the 1,000 cities on the Booking.com dream destinations list, London took first place, followed by Saint Petersburg, Russia; Paris; Moscow; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Tokyo; Bangkok; Istanbul, Turkey; Barcelona, Spain; New York City; Bali, Indonesia; Adler, Russia; Rome; Lisbon; Amsterdam; Prague; Madrid; Sochi, Russia; and Berlin, Booking.com customer data showed. Taiwanese travelers’ list of dream destinations was topped by Tokyo, followed by Osaka and Kyoto in Japan; Bangkok and Chiang Mai in Thailand; Nara, Japan; Seoul; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Booking.com said. The list showed that Taiwanese prefer to visit neighboring countries, Booking.com added.
ARTS
Opera tickets increased
The National Taichung Theater on Friday put more tickets on sale for a June 27 opera directed by Cloud Gate Dance Theatre founder Lin Hwai-min (林懷民), increasing the number of available seats from 100 to about 400. The announcement came after the Ministry of Culture relaxed rules on seating arrangements at all events organized by national art and cultural institutions, the Taichung theater said. Titled Si. Mi Chiamano Mimi — Love Duette From Puccini, the concert is being coproduced by the venue and Cloud Gate Dance Theatre. Lin is again working with soprano Lin Ling-hui (林玲慧), after he directed her as the lead singer in a production of Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca last year. The concert is to be held in the National Taichung Theater’s 794-seat playhouse. Nearly half of the seats are to be kept empty to meet social distancing rules. All audience members must register their contact details and wear a mask upon entry, the venue said.
BADMINTON
Taipei Open date planned
Taiwan is provisionally scheduled to hold the Yonex Taipei Open badminton tournament in September, after the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday last week announced a revamped calendar for the remainder of this year, the Sports Administration said. A proposal by the Chinese Taipei Badminton Association has been submitted to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) for review, as Taiwan is maintaining tight border controls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sports Administration Director-General Kao Chin-hsung (高俊雄) said on Thursday last week. Kao said that the Sept. 1 to 6 event, if held, would mark the return of the HSBC BWF World Tour, which was suspended after the Yonex All England Open was completed in March. While few details were given regarding how foreign players and coaches would be able to attend — considering Taiwan’s current ban on the entry of most foreign nationals, with a few exceptions such as diplomats and those with permanent residency — Kao said that a list of players likely to sign up for the event is part of the plan to be discussed with the CECC. The new tour calendar would not affect Taiwanese players’ standings or the likelihood of their taking part in the postponed Tokyo Olympics to be held from July 23 to Aug. 8 next year. The BWF said on Wednesday that all ranking scores would be maintained until the Olympic qualification period next year.
The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) should not use the government’s disease-prevention policy as an excuse to block people’s access to the Taipei Railway Station’s main hall, the Taiwan International Workers’ Association said yesterday. The association held a protest at the station after what organizers said were about 400 people staged a sit-in on Saturday to demonstrate against the TRA’s proposal to ban sitting on the floor of the main hall. In accordance with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s disease-prevention measures, large gatherings have been banned in the hall since the end of February. After protesters yesterday expressed their grievances at the southern
SEEKING OPTIONS: A Sinyi Realty corporate realty official attributed the spike to proposed legal changes in the territory and the ongoing pro-democracy protests More Hong Kongers purchased real estate in Taiwan last year than other foreigners, Ministry of the Interior statistics showed. The ministry attributed the spike to a proposed extradition law that the Hong Kong government submitted last year, which would have allowed suspects to be sent to China and other nations, which sparked mass protests that are continuing. The rate of purchases last year by Hong Kong natural and juridical persons stood at 40 and 60 percent respectively, with building area purchased by both standing at 47.41 percent and 52.59 percent respectively, ministry data showed. Department of Land Administration statistics showed that Hong Kongers
ZERO TOLERANCE: National Police Agency Director-General Chen Ja-chin said that he ordered Kaohsiung police to investigate reports of planned voter intimidation Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) yesterday denounced the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) for asking people not to vote in a recall poll against Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), while National Police Agency Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) called on police to follow up on reports that gangsters are planning to intimidate voters. Yen said that in an effort to save Han, the KMT has mobilized all of its members, who have increasingly tried to prevent Kaohsiung residents from exercising their right to vote in the poll on Saturday next week. She called on Kaohsiung residents to have the courage
Taipei is to reopen public facilities starting on Monday next week under three conditions, and allow indoor and outdoor events with fewer than 250 and 1,000 people respectively, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) yesterday. The three conditions are practicing social distancing measures or wearing a mask if the proper distance cannot be kept, enforcing a real-name registration system for indoor activities and prohibiting meal sharing, Huang said. All municipal facilities would resume operations under those principles, with the exception of school campuses, she said. School campuses at high-school level and below would remain closed to the public to protect student health, but