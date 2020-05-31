Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





TOURISM

Taipei 20th on travel list

Taipei was ranked the 20th-most popular wish-list destination among global travelers for the past two months, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the tourism industry worldwide, Booking.com said yesterday. Among the 1,000 cities on the Booking.com dream destinations list, London took first place, followed by Saint Petersburg, Russia; Paris; Moscow; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Tokyo; Bangkok; Istanbul, Turkey; Barcelona, Spain; New York City; Bali, Indonesia; Adler, Russia; Rome; Lisbon; Amsterdam; Prague; Madrid; Sochi, Russia; and Berlin, Booking.com customer data showed. Taiwanese travelers’ list of dream destinations was topped by Tokyo, followed by Osaka and Kyoto in Japan; Bangkok and Chiang Mai in Thailand; Nara, Japan; Seoul; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Booking.com said. The list showed that Taiwanese prefer to visit neighboring countries, Booking.com added.

ARTS

Opera tickets increased

The National Taichung Theater on Friday put more tickets on sale for a June 27 opera directed by Cloud Gate Dance Theatre founder Lin Hwai-min (林懷民), increasing the number of available seats from 100 to about 400. The announcement came after the Ministry of Culture relaxed rules on seating arrangements at all events organized by national art and cultural institutions, the Taichung theater said. Titled Si. Mi Chiamano Mimi — Love Duette From Puccini, the concert is being coproduced by the venue and Cloud Gate Dance Theatre. Lin is again working with soprano Lin Ling-hui (林玲慧), after he directed her as the lead singer in a production of Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca last year. The concert is to be held in the National Taichung Theater’s 794-seat playhouse. Nearly half of the seats are to be kept empty to meet social distancing rules. All audience members must register their contact details and wear a mask upon entry, the venue said.

BADMINTON

Taipei Open date planned

Taiwan is provisionally scheduled to hold the Yonex Taipei Open badminton tournament in September, after the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday last week announced a revamped calendar for the remainder of this year, the Sports Administration said. A proposal by the Chinese Taipei Badminton Association has been submitted to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) for review, as Taiwan is maintaining tight border controls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sports Administration Director-General Kao Chin-hsung (高俊雄) said on Thursday last week. Kao said that the Sept. 1 to 6 event, if held, would mark the return of the HSBC BWF World Tour, which was suspended after the Yonex All England Open was completed in March. While few details were given regarding how foreign players and coaches would be able to attend — considering Taiwan’s current ban on the entry of most foreign nationals, with a few exceptions such as diplomats and those with permanent residency — Kao said that a list of players likely to sign up for the event is part of the plan to be discussed with the CECC. The new tour calendar would not affect Taiwanese players’ standings or the likelihood of their taking part in the postponed Tokyo Olympics to be held from July 23 to Aug. 8 next year. The BWF said on Wednesday that all ranking scores would be maintained until the Olympic qualification period next year.