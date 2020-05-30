SCIENCE
Solar eclipse nears
People in central and southern Taiwan, the east coast, Penghu and Kinmen would be able to view an annular solar eclipse on June 21, the Central Weather Bureau said. The eclipse would be visible in Kinmen, north of the Penghu Islands, south of Yunlin County, Chiayi County, north of Tainan and Kaohsiung, south of Hualien County and north of Taitung County, the bureau said. Such an eclipse has been observed in Taiwan three times: Dec. 14, 1955; April 19, 1958; and May 21, 2012, bureau records showed. It said that people should view the eclipse with solar filters, and if people miss the eclipse, it would not be visible again in Taiwan until June 28, 2215.
HOLIDAYS
Next year’s holidays set
Workers are to receive 116 days off of work next year, with eight extended weekends lasting at least three days, and seven days off for the Lunar New Year holiday, the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration said on Thursday. The eight extended holidays are: New Year’s Day (Jan. 1 to 3), Lunar New Year (Feb. 10 to 16), 228 Peace Memorial Day (Feb. 27 to March 1), Children’s Day and Tomb Sweeping Day (April 2 to 5), Dragon Boat Festival (June 12 to 14), Mid-Autumn Festival (Sept. 18 to 21), Double Ten National Day (Oct. 9 to 11) and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (Dec. 31 to Jan. 2, 2022), the agency said. Makeup days would be on Feb. 20 and Sept. 11, it added.
SOCIETY
Award-winning actor dies
Actor Wu Pong-fong (吳朋奉) on Sunday died at his home, aged 55, his agent confirmed on Tuesday. Wu, who lived alone in New Taipei City, was found lying on the ground without a heartbeat by his relatives, who had arrived to pick him up, on Sunday afternoon, his agent said. Wu in March had complained of trouble breathing, but the cause of his death remains unknown and would be determined by a forensic examination, his agent said. Wu last year won a Golden Bell Award for best leading actor in a miniseries or TV film. He in 2011 won best actor at the Taipei Film Awards for his role in Ranger (歸途) and in 2010 won best supporting actor at the Golden Horse Awards for his performance in Seven Days in Heaven (父後七日).
CRIME
American fugitive sent home
Authorities last week returned an American fugitive to the US after he had lived in Taiwan for more than a decade, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said. The man, surnamed Taylor, returned to the US on Friday last week after serving a 10-month prison sentence for domestic violence and illegally entering the nation, International Criminal Affairs official Su Li-tsung (蘇立琮) said on Thursday. In May last year, authorities in the US and Canada tipped off Taiwan that an American with a forged Canadian passport was living in the nation and was wanted in California for allegedly stealing trade secrets and escaping from prison. Taylor on May 18, 2007, reportedly fled to Taiwan from Los Angeles and had lived in Kaohsiung for most of his 12 years in the nation, Su said. During the bureau’s investigation, authorities found that the Taichung District Court has since 2016 also sought Taylor for alleged domestic violence against his girlfriend. Law enforcement agents arrested Taylor in Kaohsiung on June 11 last year.
DELUSIONAL: The male patient said he did not know that the woman had mental problems, but the court said that her being restrained in isolation should have given him pause The Taiwan High Court has ordered the Jhudong branch of the Taiwan National University Hospital and a male patient to jointly pay a former female patient’s family NT$400,000 in compensation after the man had sex with the woman, who has mental problems, while hospitalized. The 26-year-old woman has been diagnosed with a mental disorder, a symptom of which is that she obsessively seeks to have sex, her mother said. The mother filed a formal complaint and sought damages from the hospital and the male patient surnamed Chen (陳) after finding out that her daughter had sex with the man while
The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) should not use the government’s disease-prevention policy as an excuse to block people’s access to the Taipei Railway Station’s main hall, the Taiwan International Workers’ Association said yesterday. The association held a protest at the station after what organizers said were about 400 people staged a sit-in on Saturday to demonstrate against the TRA’s proposal to ban sitting on the floor of the main hall. In accordance with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s disease-prevention measures, large gatherings have been banned in the hall since the end of February. After protesters yesterday expressed their grievances at the southern
SEEKING OPTIONS: A Sinyi Realty corporate realty official attributed the spike to proposed legal changes in the territory and the ongoing pro-democracy protests More Hong Kongers purchased real estate in Taiwan last year than other foreigners, Ministry of the Interior statistics showed. The ministry attributed the spike to a proposed extradition law that the Hong Kong government submitted last year, which would have allowed suspects to be sent to China and other nations, which sparked mass protests that are continuing. The rate of purchases last year by Hong Kong natural and juridical persons stood at 40 and 60 percent respectively, with building area purchased by both standing at 47.41 percent and 52.59 percent respectively, ministry data showed. Department of Land Administration statistics showed that Hong Kongers
NEW RECRUITS: Nearly 9 million students are to graduate from university next month, and Beijing plans to use incentives to convince them to join the military, an analyst said Rising unemployment in China due to the COVID-19 pandemic could benefit the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) by allowing it to attract new, better educated recruits, a Taiwanese security researcher said on Friday. Chen Ying-hsuan (陳穎萱), a policy analyst at the Division of Chinese Politics and Military Affairs at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, a government-funded think tank, made the remarks in an article published in the Defense Security Biweekly magazine. About 8.74 million university students are expected to graduate in China next month, while Chinese companies’ demand for fresh graduates fell 16.77 percent annually in the