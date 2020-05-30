Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





SCIENCE

Solar eclipse nears

People in central and southern Taiwan, the east coast, Penghu and Kinmen would be able to view an annular solar eclipse on June 21, the Central Weather Bureau said. The eclipse would be visible in Kinmen, north of the Penghu Islands, south of Yunlin County, Chiayi County, north of Tainan and Kaohsiung, south of Hualien County and north of Taitung County, the bureau said. Such an eclipse has been observed in Taiwan three times: Dec. 14, 1955; April 19, 1958; and May 21, 2012, bureau records showed. It said that people should view the eclipse with solar filters, and if people miss the eclipse, it would not be visible again in Taiwan until June 28, 2215.

HOLIDAYS

Next year’s holidays set

Workers are to receive 116 days off of work next year, with eight extended weekends lasting at least three days, and seven days off for the Lunar New Year holiday, the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration said on Thursday. The eight extended holidays are: New Year’s Day (Jan. 1 to 3), Lunar New Year (Feb. 10 to 16), 228 Peace Memorial Day (Feb. 27 to March 1), Children’s Day and Tomb Sweeping Day (April 2 to 5), Dragon Boat Festival (June 12 to 14), Mid-Autumn Festival (Sept. 18 to 21), Double Ten National Day (Oct. 9 to 11) and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day (Dec. 31 to Jan. 2, 2022), the agency said. Makeup days would be on Feb. 20 and Sept. 11, it added.

SOCIETY

Award-winning actor dies

Actor Wu Pong-fong (吳朋奉) on Sunday died at his home, aged 55, his agent confirmed on Tuesday. Wu, who lived alone in New Taipei City, was found lying on the ground without a heartbeat by his relatives, who had arrived to pick him up, on Sunday afternoon, his agent said. Wu in March had complained of trouble breathing, but the cause of his death remains unknown and would be determined by a forensic examination, his agent said. Wu last year won a Golden Bell Award for best leading actor in a miniseries or TV film. He in 2011 won best actor at the Taipei Film Awards for his role in Ranger (歸途) and in 2010 won best supporting actor at the Golden Horse Awards for his performance in Seven Days in Heaven (父後七日).

CRIME

American fugitive sent home

Authorities last week returned an American fugitive to the US after he had lived in Taiwan for more than a decade, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said. The man, surnamed Taylor, returned to the US on Friday last week after serving a 10-month prison sentence for domestic violence and illegally entering the nation, International Criminal Affairs official Su Li-tsung (蘇立琮) said on Thursday. In May last year, authorities in the US and Canada tipped off Taiwan that an American with a forged Canadian passport was living in the nation and was wanted in California for allegedly stealing trade secrets and escaping from prison. Taylor on May 18, 2007, reportedly fled to Taiwan from Los Angeles and had lived in Kaohsiung for most of his 12 years in the nation, Su said. During the bureau’s investigation, authorities found that the Taichung District Court has since 2016 also sought Taylor for alleged domestic violence against his girlfriend. Law enforcement agents arrested Taylor in Kaohsiung on June 11 last year.