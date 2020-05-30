About 80 percent of reimbursements for advanced medical expenses in foreign countries between 2014 and last year were for procedures in China, National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) statistics showed.
NHIA Deputy Director-General Tsai Shu-ling (蔡淑鈴) said that the agency has reimbursed NT$201.41 million (US$6.7 million) for advanced medical expenses last year, with 63 percent of the cases in China.
Cases in Japan accounted for 7 percent, whereas those in Thailand and Vietnam each accounted for 5 percent.
The amount the NHIA has reimbursed for overseas advanced medical expenses has gradually decreased from NT$360 million in 2017 and NT$260 million in 2018 to NT$201.41 million last year, she said.
Meanwhile, 19 percent of reimbursements for outpatient care services in other countries were for acute upper respiratory tract infections, Tsai said, adding that it was followed by kidney failure and acute bronchitis, which accounted for 15 percent and 8 percent respectively.
Regarding reimbursements for emergency care services, 11 percent involved accidental injuries, 7 percent were for noninfectious gastroenteritis and colitis, and 6 percent were for acute bronchitis, she said.
For hospitalization reimbursements, 10 percent were for pneumonia, 6 percent for cerebral hemorrhage and 6 percent for accidental injuries.
“We have a database of these reimbursements, which includes data about the doctors, clinics and illnesses and other key information, which we can use when we closely examine any case, hospital, clinic and insured person,” Tsai said.
She added that this has helped the agency gradually lower overseas advanced medical expenses.
The NHIA has taken other measures to reduce overseas medical reimbursements, including by connecting the database with the immigration system and ensuring that it would only reimburse medical expenses for unexpected injuries.
Under Article 81 of the National Health Insurance Act (全民健保法), a person applying for reimbursements or medical expense claims through improper conduct, or by making a false certification, report or misrepresentation would be fined between two and 20 times the benefits or medical expenses received. If a criminal offense is involved, they would also be referred to the courts.
In related news, an investigation by Control Yuan member Chang Wu-shou (張武修) has found that a doctor in China produced false certificates of diagnosis for 54 people, which resulted in them claiming NT$260,000 in reimbursements.
In 2012, the Criminal Investigation Bureau investigated 28 Taiwanese tourists in Cambodia who used fake certificates of hospitalization to claim NT$410,000 in reimbursements, Chang said.
The fraud occurred with the collusion of a travel agency, which organized the tour, and an insurance company, Chang added.
The Control Yuan said it has asked the NHIA to adjust the way it manages reimbursement for advanced medical expenses in China.
Additional reporting by Hsieh Chun-ling
DELUSIONAL: The male patient said he did not know that the woman had mental problems, but the court said that her being restrained in isolation should have given him pause The Taiwan High Court has ordered the Jhudong branch of the Taiwan National University Hospital and a male patient to jointly pay a former female patient’s family NT$400,000 in compensation after the man had sex with the woman, who has mental problems, while hospitalized. The 26-year-old woman has been diagnosed with a mental disorder, a symptom of which is that she obsessively seeks to have sex, her mother said. The mother filed a formal complaint and sought damages from the hospital and the male patient surnamed Chen (陳) after finding out that her daughter had sex with the man while
The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) should not use the government’s disease-prevention policy as an excuse to block people’s access to the Taipei Railway Station’s main hall, the Taiwan International Workers’ Association said yesterday. The association held a protest at the station after what organizers said were about 400 people staged a sit-in on Saturday to demonstrate against the TRA’s proposal to ban sitting on the floor of the main hall. In accordance with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s disease-prevention measures, large gatherings have been banned in the hall since the end of February. After protesters yesterday expressed their grievances at the southern
SEEKING OPTIONS: A Sinyi Realty corporate realty official attributed the spike to proposed legal changes in the territory and the ongoing pro-democracy protests More Hong Kongers purchased real estate in Taiwan last year than other foreigners, Ministry of the Interior statistics showed. The ministry attributed the spike to a proposed extradition law that the Hong Kong government submitted last year, which would have allowed suspects to be sent to China and other nations, which sparked mass protests that are continuing. The rate of purchases last year by Hong Kong natural and juridical persons stood at 40 and 60 percent respectively, with building area purchased by both standing at 47.41 percent and 52.59 percent respectively, ministry data showed. Department of Land Administration statistics showed that Hong Kongers
NEW RECRUITS: Nearly 9 million students are to graduate from university next month, and Beijing plans to use incentives to convince them to join the military, an analyst said Rising unemployment in China due to the COVID-19 pandemic could benefit the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) by allowing it to attract new, better educated recruits, a Taiwanese security researcher said on Friday. Chen Ying-hsuan (陳穎萱), a policy analyst at the Division of Chinese Politics and Military Affairs at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, a government-funded think tank, made the remarks in an article published in the Defense Security Biweekly magazine. About 8.74 million university students are expected to graduate in China next month, while Chinese companies’ demand for fresh graduates fell 16.77 percent annually in the