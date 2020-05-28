Team, companies commercializing 5G network software

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





A National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) research team that has developed the world’s first open-source 5G core network software is working with Chunghwa Telecom and other firms to commercialize it, the head of the team said yesterday.

The software was displayed at the Future Tech exhibition hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology in Taipei in December last year, when it was named one of the 11 world-leading technologies.

A core network is made up of interconnected base stations, so having a reliable core network is important for any telecom service provider, NCTU chair professor of computer science Chen Jyh-cheng (陳志成) told a news conference at the ministry.

The need for standalone 5G core networks is fueled by the development of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things in manufacturing, transportation, medical technology, entertainment and other fields, he said, adding that demand for private networks is also rising.

Existing 5G networks are of “non-standalone” models, meaning their 5G technology only applies to base stations, while their core networks still rely on 4G facilities, Chen said.

Public networks dominated by telecom giants Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei Technologies are expensive and not customized, while his team has developed core network software, named free 5GC, that advocates freeing the networks, he said.

“Free” means liberalizing the network monopoly, as well as allowing users to apply the software for free, so as to galvanize local development of related hardware and applications, Chen said.

While the team initially only aimed to provide local researchers with a complete and reliable platform to test 5G systems, the software’s open-source code attracted several firms, including Chunghwa Telecom, Wistron NeWeb Corp and EstiNet Technologies, which expressed a desire to collaborate, he said.

The software is valuable for potential customized and local telecom applications, Chunghwa Telecom Wireless Communications Laboratory managing director Yang Wen-hao (楊文豪) said.

While the stability and functionality of telecom services takes time to establish, the company is glad to work with Chen’s team in field verification and solution development, he added.

Due to the high technical threshold involved, the software remains the world’s first and only open-source core network that complies with the international standards known as the 3rd Generation Partnership Project Release 15, he said.

The team last year also established a Communication Service/Software Laboratory at the university, which offers technical services to paid members, Chen added.