By Chen Yu-fu / Staff reporter





Local civic groups yesterday joined in condemning the Chinese government for ignoring Hong Kongers’ pursuit of democracy and freedom, and menacing the territory’s semi-autonomous status by introducing a national security law, as well as using violence to suppress democracy advocates.

Hong Kong Outlanders spokeswoman Justine said that China’s National People’s Congress was yesterday bypassing the Hong Kong Legislative Council to pass the national security law in the territory.

This proves that “one country, two systems” is a lie, and what Beijing is really after is “one country,” she added.

Hong Kong Outlanders chairman Kuma Yung, first right, and others attend a news conference yesterday in Taipei about developments in Hong Kong. Photo: Chen Yu-fu, Taipei Times

The Hong Kong government is proposing a national anthem bill, which was scheduled to advance to second reading yesterday, she said, adding that all of this shows that the Chinese communist regime is afraid of democracy.

The introduction of the national security law and the national anthem bill is a bid by Beijing to suppress dissidents in the territory, which is a threat to world democracy, she said.

Hong Kongers, both at home and abroad, should rise up and take back the territory through a revolution, as an independent Hong Kong is the only way forward, she added.

Under the national anthem bill, people would need to stand solemnly and respectfully when the national anthem is played at government swearing-in ceremonies, flag-raising ceremonies, the opening of sports events and memorial holidays.

The anthem must be taught in elementary schools and broadcast on local radio and television stations, the bill states.

It would be a criminal offense to belittle the anthem in public by changing the lyrics or melody, or giving it a twisted and disparaging tone, the bill states, adding that offenders could face a fine of up to HK$50,000 (US$6,450) and three years in jail.

Hong Kong Outlanders Chairman Kuma Yung said that the national anthem bill is designed to brainwash the next generation of Hong Kongers, adding that the two proposed bills would force Hong Kongers to identify as Chinese and suppress pro-democracy movements.

Attorney Lin Chun-hung (林俊宏) said that China, in enforcing Chinese laws in the territory and destroying democracy and rule of law, has broken its pledge of not changing the “status quo” in Hong Kong for 50 years.

Taiwan should support Hong Kong in this circumstance, Lin said.

An increasing number of Hong Kong protesters are likely to seek protection in Taiwan, Lin said, adding that the Act Governing Relations with Hong Kong and Macau (香港澳門關係條例) could be amended to establish a clear mechanism for asylum seekers from the two regions.

Taiwan Citizen Front spokesman Chiang Min-yen (江旻諺) said that civic groups and Hong Kongers in Taiwan would over the next few weeks visit foreign embassies in Taipei, urging them to give political asylum to Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates given the implementation of the national security law.