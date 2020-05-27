Failure to pay tolls could end in asset seizure, deductions

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Motorists who continue to ignore payment reminders about unpaid freeway tolls could face seizure of their personal assets or a deduction from their salary or bank account once the cases are passed to the Administrative Enforcement Agency, the Freeway Bureau said yesterday.

Motorists are given one month to pay tolls after they access a freeway, bureau section head Lu Li-chiang (呂理強) said.

Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection — which manages the electronic toll collection system — sends a letter every two weeks to remind drivers who have not paid their fees by the due date, he said.

If the fees are still not paid after one month, payment notices are sent by registered mail, Lu said, adding that these drivers must also pay the NT$50 (US$1.67) postage for each registered letter received.

Drivers who still fail to pay their tolls face a fine of NT$300 per day, he said.

When drivers continue to disregard the notices, the bureau passes their case to the Administrative Enforcement Agency, which is in charge of collecting unpaid tolls, he added.

The agency can deduct the fee from a driver’s salary or bank account, or recoup the money by seizing and auctioning off the driver’s assets, Lu said.

Drivers whose unpaid fees total less than NT$20,000 and have received notices from the agency can make a payment at 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life or OK Mart convenience stores, or at Simple Mart supermarkets, the bureau said.

“The agency has only 13 branches nationwide and making a payment could be difficult for some drivers, so we reached an agreement with the agency last year to allow people to pay their unpaid fees at convenience stores,” bureau Deputy Director-General Wu Mu-fu (吳木富) said.

Drivers who have accumulated more than NT$20,000 in unpaid fees would have to pay at one of the agency’s branches, Wu said.

About 64,000 cases of unpaid fees totaling about NT$260 million were scheduled to be passed to the agency this year, of which about 25,000 have already been transferred, the bureau said.

On average, the amount of unpaid fees increases by about NT$200 million each year, Wu said, adding that there is a 10-year statute of limitations on tolls.