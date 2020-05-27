Motorists who continue to ignore payment reminders about unpaid freeway tolls could face seizure of their personal assets or a deduction from their salary or bank account once the cases are passed to the Administrative Enforcement Agency, the Freeway Bureau said yesterday.
Motorists are given one month to pay tolls after they access a freeway, bureau section head Lu Li-chiang (呂理強) said.
Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection — which manages the electronic toll collection system — sends a letter every two weeks to remind drivers who have not paid their fees by the due date, he said.
If the fees are still not paid after one month, payment notices are sent by registered mail, Lu said, adding that these drivers must also pay the NT$50 (US$1.67) postage for each registered letter received.
Drivers who still fail to pay their tolls face a fine of NT$300 per day, he said.
When drivers continue to disregard the notices, the bureau passes their case to the Administrative Enforcement Agency, which is in charge of collecting unpaid tolls, he added.
The agency can deduct the fee from a driver’s salary or bank account, or recoup the money by seizing and auctioning off the driver’s assets, Lu said.
Drivers whose unpaid fees total less than NT$20,000 and have received notices from the agency can make a payment at 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life or OK Mart convenience stores, or at Simple Mart supermarkets, the bureau said.
“The agency has only 13 branches nationwide and making a payment could be difficult for some drivers, so we reached an agreement with the agency last year to allow people to pay their unpaid fees at convenience stores,” bureau Deputy Director-General Wu Mu-fu (吳木富) said.
Drivers who have accumulated more than NT$20,000 in unpaid fees would have to pay at one of the agency’s branches, Wu said.
About 64,000 cases of unpaid fees totaling about NT$260 million were scheduled to be passed to the agency this year, of which about 25,000 have already been transferred, the bureau said.
On average, the amount of unpaid fees increases by about NT$200 million each year, Wu said, adding that there is a 10-year statute of limitations on tolls.
Chinese over-the-top (OTT) service provider iQiyi cannot register as a provider in Taiwan after the Mainland Affairs Council declared it to be an illegal service, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday. Both iQiyi and WeTV were deemed to be illegal Chinese OTT operators in an interdepartmental meeting on Friday last week, officials said, adding that this prohibits them from marketing their services in Taiwan or seeking subscribers. The government plans to block a local server that iQiyi has been using to transmit content to domestic audiences, which would disrupt its content transmission. OTT Entertainment Ltd, which is enlisted by iQiyi to
The Taipei Grand Mosque yesterday said its earlier decision to cancel Eid al-Fitr celebrations on Sunday to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan would stand, even though there have been no new domestic cases of COVID-19 in more than a month. It will be the first time in 60 years that the event has not be held at the mosque. The Ministry of Labor had asked all mosques to suspend Eid al-Fitr celebrations and prayers this year, due to COVID-19 concerns, and encouraged Muslims to pray at home. This year Ramadan began on April 23 and is to
KAOHSIUNG VOTE: A city official allegedly wrote a message calling on supporters of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu not to participate in the vote next month Prosecutors on Wednesday initiated an investigation of Kaohsiung Civil Affairs Bureau Director-General Tsao Huan-jung (曹桓榮) for allegedly telling supporters of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) to interfere with a recall vote against Han, while pan-green politicians denounced the mayor and his team for devising ways to obstruct voting. After receiving complaints from residents, the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office launched its probe of Tsao for alleged breaches of the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法). Complainants provided evidence that Tsao on Saturday last week wrote on messaging app Line that Han supporters should not vote in the June 6 recall vote, saying:
BILINGUAL ASSISTANCE: The center launched a chat bot that features Chinese and English interfaces to provide foreigners with instant information about the pandemic The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that it would discuss with other nations the possibility of allowing businesspeople to visit on a case-by-case basis. Asked about loosening border restrictions, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said at the daily CECC news briefing that while the center is cautious about opening the nation’s borders, it would aim to diminish obstacles for important trade interactions without risking transmission of the novel coronavirus. Several foreign representatives in Taiwan have expressed an interest in the matter and the center would conduct related negotiations with the help of the