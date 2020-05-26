Suspending act bad idea, KMT says

Suspension of the Act Governing Relations with Hong Kong and Macau (香港澳門關係條例) would be the equivalent of cutting off Hong Kong, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday.

“Without [the act], how will you stand with the people of Hong Kong?” Chiang asked outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday wrote on Facebook that Taiwan, like all democratic nations, stands with the people of Hong Kong as she expressed concern over China’s plan to impose a national security law for Hong Kong.

For security reasons, Tsai said her administration would consider invoking Article 60 of the law if the situation gets worse.

Article 60 stipulates that if any change occurs in Hong Kong or Macau that endangers Taiwan’s national security, the Cabinet may ask the president to order a suspension of the application of “all or part of the provisions of this act.”

Chiang yesterday questioned whether Article 18 — which states that “necessary assistance shall be provided to Hong Kong or Macau residents whose safety and liberty are immediately threatened for political reasons” — would still apply if the legislation were to be suspended.

If Beijing’s draft national security law, which has sparked renewed protests in Hong Kong, is to be implemented without communication with Hong Kongers, the territory’s long-standing freedom and rule of law would be greatly affected, Chiang said.

There would also be a significant effect on self-governance and the development of democratization in Hong Kong, he said, urging Beijing to handle the matter carefully.

The KMT does not want to see Hong Kong’s freedom and rule of law, or Beijing’s promise to let Hong Kongers administer the territory, vanish, he said.

Chiang called on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration to respond to the situation in Hong Kong.

On Sunday, the KMT issued a statement calling on the Hong Kong government and Beijing to establish a communication channel with opposition groups to maintain stability in the territory.

The KMT urged Beijing not to misjudge the potential political and economic outcomes the situation could have.

It also asked the government to assist Taiwanese in Hong Kong.

Taiwan and Hong Kong cannot be discussed on equal terms, the KMT said, adding that it strongly rejects the “one country, two systems” framework Beijing has implemented in Hong Kong and Macau.

Additional reporting by Lin Liang-sheng