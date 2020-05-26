Suspension of the Act Governing Relations with Hong Kong and Macau (香港澳門關係條例) would be the equivalent of cutting off Hong Kong, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday.
“Without [the act], how will you stand with the people of Hong Kong?” Chiang asked outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday wrote on Facebook that Taiwan, like all democratic nations, stands with the people of Hong Kong as she expressed concern over China’s plan to impose a national security law for Hong Kong.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
For security reasons, Tsai said her administration would consider invoking Article 60 of the law if the situation gets worse.
Article 60 stipulates that if any change occurs in Hong Kong or Macau that endangers Taiwan’s national security, the Cabinet may ask the president to order a suspension of the application of “all or part of the provisions of this act.”
Chiang yesterday questioned whether Article 18 — which states that “necessary assistance shall be provided to Hong Kong or Macau residents whose safety and liberty are immediately threatened for political reasons” — would still apply if the legislation were to be suspended.
If Beijing’s draft national security law, which has sparked renewed protests in Hong Kong, is to be implemented without communication with Hong Kongers, the territory’s long-standing freedom and rule of law would be greatly affected, Chiang said.
There would also be a significant effect on self-governance and the development of democratization in Hong Kong, he said, urging Beijing to handle the matter carefully.
The KMT does not want to see Hong Kong’s freedom and rule of law, or Beijing’s promise to let Hong Kongers administer the territory, vanish, he said.
Chiang called on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration to respond to the situation in Hong Kong.
On Sunday, the KMT issued a statement calling on the Hong Kong government and Beijing to establish a communication channel with opposition groups to maintain stability in the territory.
The KMT urged Beijing not to misjudge the potential political and economic outcomes the situation could have.
It also asked the government to assist Taiwanese in Hong Kong.
Taiwan and Hong Kong cannot be discussed on equal terms, the KMT said, adding that it strongly rejects the “one country, two systems” framework Beijing has implemented in Hong Kong and Macau.
Additional reporting by Lin Liang-sheng
A proposal by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) to permanently ban sitting in Taipei Railway Station’s main hall has received a mixed reaction online, with some social media users vowing to launch a sit-in at the station. Gatherings at the hall have been prohibited since Feb. 29 in accordance with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s policy of reducing crowd sizes in public places. A Facebook user organizing the sit-in said that the hall is a public space and there is no legitimate reason to ban sitting on the floor. He said he suspected that the proposal was made due to business considerations and
Chinese over-the-top (OTT) service provider iQiyi cannot register as a provider in Taiwan after the Mainland Affairs Council declared it to be an illegal service, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday. Both iQiyi and WeTV were deemed to be illegal Chinese OTT operators in an interdepartmental meeting on Friday last week, officials said, adding that this prohibits them from marketing their services in Taiwan or seeking subscribers. The government plans to block a local server that iQiyi has been using to transmit content to domestic audiences, which would disrupt its content transmission. OTT Entertainment Ltd, which is enlisted by iQiyi to
The Taipei Grand Mosque yesterday said its earlier decision to cancel Eid al-Fitr celebrations on Sunday to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan would stand, even though there have been no new domestic cases of COVID-19 in more than a month. It will be the first time in 60 years that the event has not be held at the mosque. The Ministry of Labor had asked all mosques to suspend Eid al-Fitr celebrations and prayers this year, due to COVID-19 concerns, and encouraged Muslims to pray at home. This year Ramadan began on April 23 and is to
KAOHSIUNG VOTE: A city official allegedly wrote a message calling on supporters of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu not to participate in the vote next month Prosecutors on Wednesday initiated an investigation of Kaohsiung Civil Affairs Bureau Director-General Tsao Huan-jung (曹桓榮) for allegedly telling supporters of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) to interfere with a recall vote against Han, while pan-green politicians denounced the mayor and his team for devising ways to obstruct voting. After receiving complaints from residents, the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office launched its probe of Tsao for alleged breaches of the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法). Complainants provided evidence that Tsao on Saturday last week wrote on messaging app Line that Han supporters should not vote in the June 6 recall vote, saying: