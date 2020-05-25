Manila interested in vaccine trials

Staff writer, with CNA, MANILA





The Philippines has decided to participate in clinical trials by Taiwanese and Chinese institutions to develop vaccines against COVID-19, the Philippine government’s coronavirus response team said on Saturday.

The Philippine Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the recommendations of the Department of Science and Technology on the participation of Filipinos in the clinical trials for vaccine candidates, it said.

The Philippines would cooperate with Adimmune Corp and Academia Sinica in Taiwan, as well as the Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health and the China National Pharmaceutical Group’s Wuhan and Beijing institutes of biological products, it said.

The organizations would be provided with the WHO’s requirements for COVID-19 vaccine target product profiles, the pre-qualification process for WHO approval and related guidelines on clinical trials.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has offered a reward of 50 million pesos (US$984,584) to anyone in the Philippines who can develop a vaccine against COVID-19.