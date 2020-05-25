NIA screening of CCP-connected visitors tightened

Staff writer, with CNA





The screening of entry permit applications by Chinese nationals affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been tightened over the past year to make sure that their visits are not for propaganda purposes, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said yesterday.

The agency last year denied a total of 3,742 applications from Chinese nationals who were found to be associated either with the CCP, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), or administrative or political bodies, an NIA official said.

The number represents a 7.18 percent in denial rate out of 52,144 applications, a 72 percent increase — or 1,567 more rejections — over the number rejected in 2018, said the official, who declined to be named.

The NIA is beefing up screening to prevent Chinese from visiting to try to infiltrate the nation, the official said, without elaborating on the reasons for the rejections.

By law, all Chinese who wish to visit Taiwan have to apply to the agency for an entry permit.

It collaborates with the National Security Bureau and the Mainland Affairs Council to screen applications by Chinese associated with the CCP, the Chinese government or the PLA, the official said.

Such people, if given permission to visit, would be interviewed by the agency during their visit to make sure they are not undertaking any work inconsistent with the stated purpose of their visit, the official said.

Those found contravening the terms of their stay, including making inappropriate public comments regarding Taiwan, face being barred from entering the nation again for a certain period of time, the official added.