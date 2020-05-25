A group of parents yesterday accused a Hualien school principal of exploiting students by asking them to make soap as “public relations gifts” to be sent to government officials, urging the Ministry of Education to remove him from his position.
Gathering outside National Hualien Special School, the parents accused principal Sung Ping-kun (宋秉錕) of disregarding the students’ right to education by asking them to manufacture soap during school hours, resulting in them missing out on the equivalent of 36 classes of 45 minutes each.
Sung claimed that the soap would be donated to frontline medical workers, as a way for the school’s physically challenged students to contribute to COVID-19 prevention efforts, but he sent all of the soap to central government officials instead, said Chiang Wan-fu (蔣萬富), vice chairman of the school’s parents’ association.
Sung included his personal resume and a signed letter in each package, Chiang added.
Sung treated the students as if they were unpaid child labor and used a special classroom, where air conditioners and dehumidifiers ran for 96 hours, to shorten the two-month soap-making process, Chiang said.
Some teachers said that they were asked to help package the soap under the pretext of “an emergency meeting,” when they should have been teaching or preparing for classes, Chiang added.
“How can his public relations efforts outweigh the rights of teachers and students?” Chiang asked.
Sung had been asked to take two weeks of compulsory leave by the ministry’s K-12 Education Administration, after a group of faculty members reported that he had used derogatory language to scold them on multiple occasions, said a faculty member, who asked to remain anonymous, adding that his leave ends tomorrow.
Seventeen faculty members have sought help from psychiatrists because of the school’s working conditions, the faculty member said.
When Sung learned that parents planned to file a complaint with lawmakers, he allegedly intimidated teachers, urging them not to cooperate with parents, they said.
A parent surnamed Cheng (鄭) said that Sung made inappropriate remarks, such as “if two students get COVID-19, we can get paid leave,” as the school would have to close temporarily according to the government’s disease-prevention guidelines.
Chang Ming-hsu (張明旭), an assistant at the office of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Fan Yun (范雲), was among several councilors and representatives sent by lawmakers to the rally.
Chang said that Fan was surprised when she received the soap, when it should have been sent to medical professionals.
Fan has demanded that the ministry launch an investigation into Sung’s behavior, and pledged to monitor the case to safeguard the rights of teachers and students, Chang said.
Sung had not responded to requests for comment as of press time yesterday, but has said that he would issue a statement via the school today.
‘CROCODILE TEARS’: The Taiwan Statebuilding Party said the Kaohsiung mayor was only apologizing after a poll revealed that 45% of the city’s residents favored a recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) at a city council session yesterday apologized for taking three months off last year to campaign for January’s presidential election. Han said that he was now prioritizing municipal affairs and was focused primarily on preventing the spread of COVID-19. He was “doing two days’ work each day” to make up for time lost, he said. Han on May 5 attended a city council session for the first time in 201 days, giving a report on pandemic response measures. At yesterday’s session, Han said the Kaohsiung City Government would be injecting NT$50 million (US$1.67 million) into the
Taipei City Councilor Wu Pei-yi (吳沛憶) on Saturday urged the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs to designate the Japanese colonial-era Showa Building (昭和樓) a cultural heritage site to protect it from being demolished. Wu made the remarks after the department on Tuesday last week visited the building to evaluate it for preservation, a standard procedure before a public building that is more than 50 years old is razed. The Showa Building, on Zhongxiao E Road Sec 2, was a rare kind of office building when it was constructed in 1942, Wu said. The three-story building was built with reinforced concrete and has European-style
A proposal by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) to permanently ban sitting in Taipei Railway Station’s main hall has received a mixed reaction online, with some social media users vowing to launch a sit-in at the station. Gatherings at the hall have been prohibited since Feb. 29 in accordance with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s policy of reducing crowd sizes in public places. A Facebook user organizing the sit-in said that the hall is a public space and there is no legitimate reason to ban sitting on the floor. He said he suspected that the proposal was made due to business considerations and
Chinese over-the-top (OTT) service provider iQiyi cannot register as a provider in Taiwan after the Mainland Affairs Council declared it to be an illegal service, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday. Both iQiyi and WeTV were deemed to be illegal Chinese OTT operators in an interdepartmental meeting on Friday last week, officials said, adding that this prohibits them from marketing their services in Taiwan or seeking subscribers. The government plans to block a local server that iQiyi has been using to transmit content to domestic audiences, which would disrupt its content transmission. OTT Entertainment Ltd, which is enlisted by iQiyi to