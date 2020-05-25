While the torrential downpour that began on Friday eased up yesterday, the plum rain front is to head north today and could bring heavy rain to the west and northeast of the nation, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.
Throughout Taiwan yesterday, there was less rain as the front that brought the deluge moved south toward the Bashi Channel, the bureau said.
The plum rain front is to move north again today, and could bring torrential rain to the west and northeast of the nation between tomorrow and Thursday before stabilizing on Friday, it said.
Over the past three days, mountainous areas in Pingtung County and Kaohsiung recorded the heaviest rainfall nationwide, reaching 600mm to 900mm, bureau data showed.
The downpour led to road being damaged and traffic disruptions, with one fatal incident attributable to the rain.
A Directorate-General of Highways official reportedly died while patrolling road and flood conditions in Taitung County.
Meanwhile, the torrential rain over the past few days has resulted in agricultural losses of NT$19.80 million (US$659,802) as of yesterday, the Council of Agriculture said.
Pingtung and Yunlin counties, and Kaohsiung were hardest hit, reporting agricultural losses of NT$13.3 million, NT$4.93 million and NT$1.48 million, respectively, as of 5pm yesterday, it said.
In terms of produce category, rice was the worst affected at 455 hectares, followed by corn, bellfruit, bitter melons, peanuts and bananas, the council said.
