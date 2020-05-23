Taiwan has won huge global support due to its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite China’s suppression, former US assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs Randall Schriver said on Thursday.
“Taiwan’s international recognition, international admiration for Taiwan, international support for Taiwan has almost never been higher, because we see the juxtaposition of how the PRC [People’s Republic of China] has handled the [novel] coronavirus and how Taiwan has,” Schriver told a virtual conference hosted by the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.
Schriver also berated China for poaching Taiwan’s diplomatic allies and seeking to exclude Taiwan from global bodies like the WHO.
The Chinese Communist Party’s “approach to Taiwan has failed, not by my measure, but by their own measure,” he told the forum, titled “US-Taiwan Relations and Taiwan’s Evolving Role in the Global Order.”
As a result of China’s failed policies, it has destroyed any pathway for what it calls “peaceful reunification” and any remaining constituency for a future “one China,” he said.
China’s proposed “one country, two systems” framework “never had much of a constituency in Taiwan, but polls now regarding what aspirations people have for a future arrangement ... have never been worse from China’s perspective,” Schriver said. “So it is very difficult to see re-Sinification of Taiwan through peaceful means.”
In light of that situation, the US should be concerned about a growing temptation on the part of China to use more military tools and coercion against Taiwan, he said.
Under such circumstances, the US and Taiwan should strengthen cooperation in the field of information sharing, Schriver said, adding that he supports US arms sales to Taiwan to help boost its defense capability.
Former US National Security Council senior director for Asian Affairs Evan Medeiros told the forum that it is becoming more difficult for the US to strike a balance in supporting Taiwan while seeking to build a constructive relationship with China, given that China is growing more confident in East Asia and Taiwan is facing increasing pressure and coercion from Beijing.
The US should take its security pledge to Taiwan seriously, sell Taiwan more weapons based on the Taiwan Relations Act and help Taiwan join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, he said.
Seven more foreign news outlets have applied to open bureaus in Taiwan this year, including the New York Times, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday, following China’s expulsion of US journalists in March. After the US placed a personnel cap on four Chinese media companies, China responded by banning US reporters for the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal from covering news from China, Hong Kong and Macau. “We maintain bureaus in Beijing and Shanghai with correspondents, and are hopeful that the Chinese government will allow all of our reporters to return,” New York Times
Hackers known as the Winnti Group were behind ransomware attacks on Taiwan’s two largest fuel suppliers, the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau said on Friday, adding that similar attacks on 10 domestic companies are likely in the next few days. On May 4, state-run CPC Corp, Taiwan announced that its computer system had been infected with ransomware, causing payment issues at gas stations. Formosa Petrochemical Corp reported similar issues the following day, and shut down its computer systems. Powertech Technology Inc, a Hsinchu-based semiconductor firm, also reported a ransomware attack on May 5. The bureau said that the Winnti Group,
SPECIAL MESSAGE: Han Kuo-yu told his supporters in a Facebook video to go ‘for a stroll, spend money’ and to not let politics affect ‘their lives and their businesses’ Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on Friday urged supporters not to vote in the June 6 referendum to recall him, saying that “democracy means respecting diversity and embracing freedom.” “I hope people will not get too worked up or antagonistic,” he said in a video posted on Facebook, adding that his supporters should “not engage in any political activities” on the day of the vote and those outside of Kaohsiung should not travel to the city. He said that everyone, while observing disease prevention measures, should instead “go out for a stroll, spend money and, as much as possible, not allow their
‘CROCODILE TEARS’: The Taiwan Statebuilding Party said the Kaohsiung mayor was only apologizing after a poll revealed that 45% of the city’s residents favored a recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) at a city council session yesterday apologized for taking three months off last year to campaign for January’s presidential election. Han said that he was now prioritizing municipal affairs and was focused primarily on preventing the spread of COVID-19. He was “doing two days’ work each day” to make up for time lost, he said. Han on May 5 attended a city council session for the first time in 201 days, giving a report on pandemic response measures. At yesterday’s session, Han said the Kaohsiung City Government would be injecting NT$50 million (US$1.67 million) into the