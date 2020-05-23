Many White Terror survivors exhibit “lingering effects of trauma” and a number of their family members experience transgenerational trauma, the Transitional Justice Commission said, citing the findings of a study.
The commission on Sunday said that it over the past year interviewed the families of 34 White Terror victims, many of whom had been subjected to torture, including having their fingernails pulled out and being strapped to “tiger benches.”
The victims’ memories of the traumas returned later in their lives, causing them great distress, it added.
Commission member Peng Jen-yu (彭仁郁), who has a doctorate in psychology and psychoanalysis from Paris Diderot University, said that 80 percent of those interviewed felt that the 228 Incident and the White Terror era were not well understood by the public, which made it hard to talk about their experiences with others.
She cited 13 of the interviewees as saying that they were forced to confess under torture to crimes they did not commit, with one of them, a man now aged 85, saying that intensely bright lights were shone in his face until he had a mental breakdown and then he was repeatedly electrocuted.
“They electrocuted him until he urinated where he stood. He was brought close to death — his central nervous system sustained permanent damage,” Peng said.
In the White Terror era, political prisoners were taken to detention centers, where they were deprived of their rights and dehumanized, Peng said.
Police denied detainees food and water, deprived them of sleep and stared at them while they used the toilet to humiliate them and make them feel like “objects,” she said.
Even 60 years later, former prisoners still have nightmares, especially when they become weaker in their old age, she added.
The study also called attention to people with transgenerational trauma, an area that was previously overlooked in Taiwan, Peng said, adding that the issue has gained attention overseas, where researchers have looked at the families of victims of Nazi concentration camps.
Peng cited the eldest son of White Terror victim Pan Mu-chih (潘木枝) as an example of transgenerational trauma, saying that the domestic violence he committed later in life is now understood to be tied to the trauma of seeing his father executed in front of him.
The commission said that it has communicated to the Ministry of Health and Welfare the need for a treatment center for victims of political persecution.
Seven more foreign news outlets have applied to open bureaus in Taiwan this year, including the New York Times, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday, following China’s expulsion of US journalists in March. After the US placed a personnel cap on four Chinese media companies, China responded by banning US reporters for the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal from covering news from China, Hong Kong and Macau. “We maintain bureaus in Beijing and Shanghai with correspondents, and are hopeful that the Chinese government will allow all of our reporters to return,” New York Times
Hackers known as the Winnti Group were behind ransomware attacks on Taiwan’s two largest fuel suppliers, the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau said on Friday, adding that similar attacks on 10 domestic companies are likely in the next few days. On May 4, state-run CPC Corp, Taiwan announced that its computer system had been infected with ransomware, causing payment issues at gas stations. Formosa Petrochemical Corp reported similar issues the following day, and shut down its computer systems. Powertech Technology Inc, a Hsinchu-based semiconductor firm, also reported a ransomware attack on May 5. The bureau said that the Winnti Group,
SPECIAL MESSAGE: Han Kuo-yu told his supporters in a Facebook video to go ‘for a stroll, spend money’ and to not let politics affect ‘their lives and their businesses’ Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on Friday urged supporters not to vote in the June 6 referendum to recall him, saying that “democracy means respecting diversity and embracing freedom.” “I hope people will not get too worked up or antagonistic,” he said in a video posted on Facebook, adding that his supporters should “not engage in any political activities” on the day of the vote and those outside of Kaohsiung should not travel to the city. He said that everyone, while observing disease prevention measures, should instead “go out for a stroll, spend money and, as much as possible, not allow their
‘CROCODILE TEARS’: The Taiwan Statebuilding Party said the Kaohsiung mayor was only apologizing after a poll revealed that 45% of the city’s residents favored a recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) at a city council session yesterday apologized for taking three months off last year to campaign for January’s presidential election. Han said that he was now prioritizing municipal affairs and was focused primarily on preventing the spread of COVID-19. He was “doing two days’ work each day” to make up for time lost, he said. Han on May 5 attended a city council session for the first time in 201 days, giving a report on pandemic response measures. At yesterday’s session, Han said the Kaohsiung City Government would be injecting NT$50 million (US$1.67 million) into the