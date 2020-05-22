The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday reassured the public regarding the nation’s ties with Nicaragua and Paraguay amid concerns of souring relations as the two countries’ presidents did not send congratulatory videos for President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) inauguration.
The Presidential Office did not invite foreign dignitaries to Tsai’s second inauguration on Wednesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said, but added that allies and friendly countries sent statements, letters and videos of congratulations.
Pope Francis sent his felicitation in a written statement, while the heads of state of most allies delivered their congratulations in videos, the ministry said on Wednesday.
However, the well-wishes from Nicaragua and Paraguay featured their vice presidents, sparking concern that Taiwan’s relations with them are souring.
Asked for comment, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo sent a joint letter congratulating Tsai on the commencement of her second term, and Murillo had on several occasions expressed her well-wishes for Tsai on nationally televised broadcasts.
Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez praised Tsai on Twitter and sent her a signed letter of congratulations, which was published by the Paraguayan Ministry of Foreign Relations, Ou said, adding that Paraguayan Vice President Hugo Velazquez Moreno sent a congratulatory video.
MOFA has expressed respect and appreciation for the support and blessings of allies, regardless of their form, she said.
Taiwan has long worked closely with Nicaragua and Paraguay in areas such as medicine, education, culture, sports and agriculture, Ou said, adding that ties remain strong.
The two countries also wrote letters to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to voice support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHO and the World Health Assembly, Ou said, thanking them for speaking up for Taiwan.
Taiwan maintains formal ties with 15 nations.
In addition to congratulations from formal allies, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also sent his congratulations to Tsai in a statement, as well as on Twitter, on the eve of Tsai’s inauguration, and extended his congratulations again at a White House news conference on Wednesday.
MOFA has hailed Pompeo’s congratulatory remarks as a momentous milestone in Taiwan-US informal relations.
