Ukraine could have been the origin of a cyberattack on Wednesday on the Presidential Office in which lawmakers received spoofs of official e-mails, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said yesterday, while a legislative meeting about a suspected cyberattack last week was dismissed when several invited officials failed to attend.
Many lawmakers on Wednesday reported receiving an e-mail that allegedly came from the Presidential Office, with a link to a phishing Web site that contained a Trojan horse virus, the CIB said in a news release yesterday.
The e-mail used a forged sender address and came from a phishing Web site’s server possibly located at a Ukraine-based cloud service company, the CIB said.
Further investigation is needed to determine whether the phishing scam was related to suspected cyberattack on Friday last week, it said, adding that besides installing data protection software, people should not click links or download files from unknown sources.
Several key officials invited before a legislative meeting on Friday’s alleged cyberattack did not show up, leading the meeting to be dismissed 30 minutes after it began, said Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Stacey Lee (李貴敏), convener of the Legislative Yuan’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee.
The officials’ absence was a disregard for the nation’s highest authority that oversees administrative units as stated in the Constitution, she said.
Asked whether the suspected cyberattack was orchestrated by Chinese Communist Party hackers, Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) prior to the meeting said that the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau (MJIB) would investigate any and all leads.
In a report submitted for the meeting, the MJIB said that files sent to reporters in Friday’s suspected attack could have been leaked if officials used files outside of the office; if the office’s extranet has loopholes; if officials were deceived by social engineering attacks, which allowed hackers to install malware on office computers; or people could have stolen the files.
The National Security Bureau said that both the public and private sectors in Taiwan have seen a rising number of cyberattacks since the COVID-19 pandemic began late last year.
HOLDING OFF: Legislator Tsai Yi-yu said it was the right time to end the unification framework, but he did not want to upset China before the presidential inauguration Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) yesterday retracted a proposal to remove “unification of the nation” from the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), citing concern over the proposal throwing cross-strait ties off balance ahead of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) re-inauguration on Wednesday next week. He also withdrew a similar proposal to amend the preface to the Additional Articles of the Constitution by taking out “to meet the needs before the unification of the nation.” The proposed amendment to the act had advanced to committee review, while the proposals to amend
France on Wednesday dismissed China’s warnings about selling arms to Taiwan, saying it was implementing existing deals and that Beijing should focus on battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned Paris over a contract for Taiwan, which is planning to with weapons as part of an upgrade to a French-made warship fleet bought 30 years ago. The French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs responded by saying it followed a “one China” policy as agreed with Beijing in 1994 and continued to urge both sides to hold dialogue. “Within this context France respects the contractual commitments it made with
Seven more foreign news outlets have applied to open bureaus in Taiwan this year, including the New York Times, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday, following China’s expulsion of US journalists in March. After the US placed a personnel cap on four Chinese media companies, China responded by banning US reporters for the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal from covering news from China, Hong Kong and Macau. “We maintain bureaus in Beijing and Shanghai with correspondents, and are hopeful that the Chinese government will allow all of our reporters to return,” New York Times
Hackers known as the Winnti Group were behind ransomware attacks on Taiwan’s two largest fuel suppliers, the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau said on Friday, adding that similar attacks on 10 domestic companies are likely in the next few days. On May 4, state-run CPC Corp, Taiwan announced that its computer system had been infected with ransomware, causing payment issues at gas stations. Formosa Petrochemical Corp reported similar issues the following day, and shut down its computer systems. Powertech Technology Inc, a Hsinchu-based semiconductor firm, also reported a ransomware attack on May 5. The bureau said that the Winnti Group,