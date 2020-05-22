Lawmakers mull fining speedsters in wheelchairs

People using mobility scooters or powered wheelchairs could face speeding fines of NT$300 if caught going in excess of 6kph on sidewalks after legislators yesterday gave preliminary approval to amend the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例).

Members of the Legislative Yuan’s Transportation Committee said that as powered wheelchairs and mobility scooters, which are regulated by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, share space with pedestrians, they need to limit their operating speed.

The amendment would also regulate other devices, including skate-scooters, electric bicycles and electric scooters. These devices should be designed to carry only one person and have a maximum speed of 25kph. Local governments are authorized to stipulate road sections, times and speed limits for these devices, the amendment says.

People who breach the regulations would face a fine of NT$1,200 to NT$3,600, and would be asked to stop operating them, the amendment says.

People aged under 14 are not allowed to operate personal mobility devices, it says.

Those who contravene the age restriction face a fine of NT$600 to NT$1,200 and confiscation of the device, it says.

Rental service operators should teach people how and where they are allowed to operate such devices, with companies that fail to do so facing fines of NT$600 to NT$1,200, the amendment says.

Meanwhile, people who have mufflers removed from vehicles that creates results in excessive noise face a suspension of their license plate for six months, another proposal says.

Should the offense recur within one year, their driver’s license would be suspended for six months, it says.