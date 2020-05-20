Tsai urged to revise laws on relations with China

By Wu Su-wei and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) should seek to do away with laws that govern Taiwan-China relations in her second term, Taiwan Statebuilding Party members told a news conference in Taipei yesterday.

The government must seek to free itself from the deadlock it faces under the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), which refers to an inevitable unification of Taiwan and China, they said.

Tsai’s administration should take advantage of the current global push against China to move forward with proposed laws that would decouple Taiwan’s economy from that of China and clearly establish the nation’s sovereignty, they said.

From left, Taiwan Statebuilding Party News Department deputy director Chang Po-yang, chairman Chen Yi-chi and Legislator Chen Po-wei take part in a news conference at the Legislative Yuan yesterday. Photo: CNA

Despite working in her first term to uphold the “status quo” in cross-strait relations and presenting “an olive branch” to Beijing, the Chinese have labeled Tsai a “separatist” and she has faced economic and political setbacks on the world stage due to the state of cross-strait relations, Taiwan Statebuilding Party Chairman Chen Yi-chi (陳奕齊) and Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) said.

Many events over the past four years, including a US-China trade dispute, anti-extradition bill protests in Hong Kong and the COVID-19 pandemic have caused a global backlash against China, Chen Yi-chi said.

Hopefully Tsai will not emphasize cross-strait relations based upon the present laws in her second inaugural address today, he said.

Those laws are based on a “one China” framework, but Tsai should emphasize a path that prioritizes Taiwan, especially its national and economic security, and the safeguarding of its political system, he said.

Whenever Taiwan’s sovereignty is discussed, the question is what would be the US’ or China’s response, but Taiwan has long faced international isolation, so the “political and economic order” must be changed to allow Taiwan’s international participation, he said.

The Taiwan Statebuilding Party is drafting a “China relations act,” which would seek to redefine relations between the two nations and the authorities that would be responsible for cross-strait affairs, Chen Po-wei said.

It would seek support from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and New Power Party for the bill, and would try to persuade the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Taiwan People’s Party to back it as well, the lawmaker said.

The Taiwan Statebuilding Party is aiming to establish a “Taiwan Republic,” either through a constitutional amendment or the drafting of a new constitution, he said.

“Although the Taiwan Statebuilding Party only has one seat in the legislature, surely we are not the only Taiwanese who want to prove that Taiwan and China are different,” Chen Po-wei said.

“If the DPP and KMT are unwilling to tell the world that China and Taiwan are different, then we at least can be the ones to say it,” he added.