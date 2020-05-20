The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) yesterday handed out low ratings for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government’s performance over the past four years as it released survey results that criticized what the TPP called Tsai’s failure to deliver on promises of judicial reform.
The TPP survey found that just 11.6 percent of respondents said they trust the nation’s judicial system, and only 26.3 percent have confidence in Tsai’s handling of cross-strait relations with China for the next four years, TPP public relations head Wu Yi-hsuan (吳怡萱) told a news conference in Taipei.
The poll, conducted by the party’s Spectrometric Forum from Thursday last week to Monday, focused on the key promises Tsai made in her 2016 inaugural address, and it received valid questionnaires from 2,111 people, Wu said.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times
To the question “President Tsai had promised to actively push for judicial reform, so do you now have more confidence in the nation’s justice system?” 60.1 percent of respondents said they disagreed very much, 28.3 percent said they disagreed and 11.6 percent said they had more confidence, Wu said.
To the question “President Tsai had promised to improve on the low wage situation faced by young people, so are you satisfied with her government’s work on this issue?” more than 80.5 percent said they were not satisfied or were very unsatisfied, Wu said.
Only 19.5 percent said they were satisfied, he said.
TPP spokesperson Tsai Chun-wei (蔡峻維) said people were concerned about major social crimes and dismayed by recent court rulings.
“This indicates that people distrust the justice system. Tsai said pushing for judicial reform was a priority in her 2016 inaugural address, but what has she done for the past four years,” Tsai Chun-wei said.
“People not only have not seen any improvements, but feel the justice system has become worse compared with the previous administration,” he said.
“Our party supports for the justice system trying both a jury system and a lay judge system [for a six-year trial period before one is selected]. Did Tsai’s administration really push for judicial reform,” he said.
When asked if they have confidence in President Tsai’s administration handling cross-strait relations with China, only 26.3 percent of respondents said they had confidence, while 27.3 percent were “not confident” and 46.4 percent were “strongly not confident.”
Only 20 percent of respondents said they were optimistic about Taiwan’s economic transformation as promised by President Tsai, while 80 percent disagreed, Wu added.
