Starting today, people can buy food featuring the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) famous braised pork chops at more than 3,600 FamilyMart convenience stores nationwide after the agency and Taiwan FamilyMart Co signed a product cobranding agreement yesterday.

TRA Director-General Chang Cheng-yuan (張振源) said that the agency last year sold 10.53 million boxes meals, with revenue totaling NT$750 million (US$25 million), showing that they are a popular item.

“However, many people have expressed the hope that our lunchboxes could be sold at places other than railroad stations or on express trains,” Chang said.

A Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) clerk, left, and a FamilyMart convenience store clerk yesterday participate in a news conference in Taipei to announce the agency is to sell eight types of its popular lunch boxes at through the convenience store chain, starting today. Photo: CNA

“They have also said that lunchboxes are for lunch or dinner, and that they hope we could create breakfast or snack foods. We have heard them and developed new products in the past year,” he said.

Among the lunchboxes sold by the agency, braised pork chops with rice are the most popular, Chang said, adding that their three key ingredients are a braised pork chop, Taiwanese sauerkraut and a stewed egg, which are made following special recipes.

After securing authorization from the TRA, FamilyMart used the three ingredients to develop eight food products, which can be quickly heated and would be available in its stores nationwide today, he said.

People who like to cook at home can also buy frozen braised pork chops at the convenience stores, he added.

The TRA would continue to produce its own lunchboxes for purchase at railway stations and on express trains, Chang said.

This is the first step that the TRA has taken toward becoming a corporatized railway agency, he said, adding that it plans to generate additional revenue through railway tours and the development of innovative products.

FamilyMart chairman and CEO Yeh Jung-ting (葉榮廷) said that the company last year secured the right to open 32 convenience stores at 25 TRA stations — the second time that it has signed a deal with the agency.

Both deals have enabled FamilyMart to expand its business to train travelers, he said.

Yeh said that growing up, like many others he enjoyed eating TRA lunchboxes.

As he does not take TRA trains as often as before, he misses the taste of the lunchboxes, he said.