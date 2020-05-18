Police in Taipei and Tainan were busy in the early hours of yesterday morning breaking up scuffles outside entertainment venues.
Officers on patrol in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) noticed a fight outside a night club at 2:50am, where a 25-year-old man, surnamed Lin (林), was waving a blade, police said.
Lin was tackled by the officers and arrested under the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法), police said.
The district is home to Taipei 101 and several night clubs.
Lin’s case has been handed over to prosecutors to determine if formal charges should be filed.
Officers from the Taipei City Police Department’s Xinyi Precinct also noticed a drunk man surnamed Chen (陳) shouting outside a night club some time after 3am.
Chen, who is about 20 years old, was taken into protective custody, police said, without saying if and when he would be released.
About an hour later, police intervened in a confrontation between two groups of clubbers in the same area, and four men were arrested, including a man surnamed Wang (王), who hit the deputy head of a police station.
Wang was arrested for obstructing a police officer and the case was handed over to prosecutors for further investigation.
The precinct said it has increased patrols as more people are staying out at night because the COVID-19 outbreak is easing in Taiwan.
Meanwhile, police in Tainan received a call that two groups of people in a Cashbox Partyworld karaoke outlet were fighting at about 7am.
Police broke up the fight, but four of the 12 people involved were injured, including two who might have been stabbed by a blunt object, police said.
The four injured were sent to hospital, while the other eight people were taken into police custody for questioning, said Wang Sen-yang (王森瑒), head of the Tainan City Police Department’s Second Precinct.
